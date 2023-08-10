Bray Wyatt to return with his 'family' and attack a popular faction on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown could have a major surprise in store for fans as it could witness the return of Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Champion has been on a hiatus since February 2023 courtesy of an undisclosed injury.

The 36-year-old star was last seen in a pre-taped segment on the February 27th edition of RAW. Recent reports have suggested that the former Wyatt Family leader could soon make his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

Meanwhile, murmurs of Wyatt returning with a new faction have been doing the rounds lately. While Uncle Howdy is already in Bray Wyatt's corner, WWE could have a former Wyatt Family member, Eric Rowan, return alongside the duo.

For those unaware, Rowan teased a potential Wyatt Family reunion a while ago on social media. Since then, rumors of his potential return to WWE have cropped up all over the internet.

The company could have The Eater of Worlds return alongside Howdy and Rowan, debuting a new faction on WWE SmackDown. If so, the trio could target the Bobby Lashley-led stable on the blue brand.

As you may know, The All Mighty and The former Universal Champion were involved in a program on The Road to WrestleMania 39. However, the high-octane feud went nowhere after Wyatt's unfortunate injury. Nonetheless, it would be fair to say that the duo has some unfinished business between them, and hence, Wyatt targeting Bobby Lashley upon his return would make total sense.

WWE could book a blockbuster faction vs. faction feud between the two stalwarts' stable. Wyatt Family 2.0 taking on Lashley and The Street Profits would indeed be best for the business.

Bray Wyatt was rumored to lead a new faction following WrestleMania 39

It was reported earlier that Bray Wyatt was slated to lead a new faction featuring Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss, and ex-WWE superstar Eric Young. However, it didn't come to fruition as Little Miss Bliss went on maternity leave, and Young is no longer with the company.

The news received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, with wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell calling it a bad idea. Mantell was seemingly against the idea of WWE aligning Young with Wyatt.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former manager explained his viewpoint:

"He's great. I think Eric Young's personality precedes him. I think covering him up inside a group is the worst thing they could do to him because he stands out on his own. He's kinda quirky and I think the people would like that."

While Wyatt's rumored faction didn't materialize due to various reasons, we could be in for a huge surprise this Friday night. Will The Eater of World return with a new 'family'? Only time will tell.

Do you want Bray Wyatt to return on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

