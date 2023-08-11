Bray Wyatt's former ally to return on SmackDown and feud with current star on his behalf? Analyzing the possibility!

Bray Wyatt was last seen on SmackDown in the buildup to WrestleMania 39. The former Universal Champion was forced to miss the Biggest Show of the Year due to an undisclosed illness. New reports suggest that his return is imminent. It is possible WWE could stall his comeback by having his former ally continue the job Wyatt started during 'Mania season.

Bray Wyatt was supposed to feud with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but the match ended up being scrapped because of illness. WWE could book his return by having Randy Orton feud on his behalf against The All Mighty. Wyatt and Orton have previously worked as tag team on SmackDown.

Their alliance began in 2016 after the brand split. Wyatt and Orton were moved to the blue brand full-time and put together in a program. The Viper shocked everyone when he joined The Wyatt Family on the October 25, 2016, episode of SmackDown. They were also the sole survivors for team blue at the following month’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton captured the SmackDown Tag Team Champion from Heath Slater and Rhyno at Tables, Ladders & Chairs on December 4. The partnership started to crumble after Wyatt won the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber at the namesake event on February 12, 2017.

Orton, who had already won the Royal Rumble match several weeks prior, squared off against his former partner for his title at WrestleMania 33. Orton again defeated Wyatt four years later at WrestleMania 37.

What’s the latest update on Bray Wyatt?

Word on the internet is that Bray Wyatt is “closer” to making his WWE return. A new report from Fightful noted that WWE officials are working closely with the former WWE Champion to carefully chalk out plans for his comeback while keeping his health the top priority.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-major… Major Update on Bray Wyatt's Health and potential WWE return

It is worth noting that Wyatt and Orton weren’t drafted to either RAW or SmackDown as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. They were rumored to return at SummerSlam 2023, but the show ended without either appearing.

We discussed why Orton may not return until WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year. The 14-time world champion has been advised against returning to active in-ring competition by his doctors.

It remains to be seen if both Orton and Wyatt will return to WWE in the near future.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee