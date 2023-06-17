Bray Wyatt's potential WWE return to be ruined by 9-time champion?

Leading up to WrestleMania 39, the WWE Universe was excited to witness what Bray Wyatt would achieve in the company. The 36-year-old was on the road to face Bobby Lashley but disappeared midway through. This led to worries about what happened to Wyatt.

It was later reported that Bray Wyatt had real-life health concerns, due to which he had to walk away. However, after spending time recovering, the former WWE Champion is now set for a return soon. But there is a chance that his return may be ruined by a nine-time champion.

The Champion in question is Bobby Lashley. Before going on a break, Wyatt feuded with Lashley. However, the idea had to be dropped due to Wyatt's health. But with the 36-year-old cleared to return soon, reports suggest that WWE is keen on reigniting the feud between the two.

Xero News @NewsXero WWE were hopeful of having Bray Wyatt face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam in the match they was supposed to have at WrestleMania.



No word if it is going to happen at SummerSlam now, i'm told his return is getting closer and WWE are aware of it and exploring multiple options. WWE were hopeful of having Bray Wyatt face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam in the match they was supposed to have at WrestleMania.No word if it is going to happen at SummerSlam now, i'm told his return is getting closer and WWE are aware of it and exploring multiple options.

Over the years, both Wyatt and Lashley have been on the receiving end of a lot of appreciation from fans. If the duo feud and manage to garner interest, it will only help them to elevate their respective careers.

Bray Wyatt's The Fiend persona was criticized by a WWE Veteran

When Bray Wyatt made his comeback as The Fiend, it took the 36-year-old time to adjust. However, as the story progressed, Wyatt became a key figure, and his character was enjoyed by all. It was only after the introduction of Uncle Howdy that things got confusing.

This confusion did not only attract criticism from the WWE Universe but also from a veteran in the industry. Dutch Mantel, in a podcast, heavily criticized Wyatt's Fiend persona. He also mentioned that The Fiend was not able to generate money for the company and should be kept down on the card. Mantel said:

"The Fiend - I don't even know if he was a heel or a babyface! It was according to what his opponent was, I guess. But I never saw the purpose of him. He never drew any money, now he may sell some merchandise but if he just going to sell merchandise, let's keep him down on your card and don't try to push him into your main event because I don't think he's going to sell any tickets."

Check out what Dutch Mantel said in the video below:

WWE Legend admitted to a creative failure with Bray Wyatt

Along with being a good wrestler, one of Bray Wyatt's best abilities is to perform in any given circumstance. While the 36-year-old has always done his best, sometimes things did not work out for him.

One such instance came up when Wyatt was paired with Matt Hardy. Carrying himself as the 'Broken One,' WWE thought it would be a great idea to get the two together. However, that backfired massively. Recently, during a podcast, Road Dogg admitted that this was a creative failure on his and the writing team's part.

"We put him [Matt] with Bray because we thought together they could really be this cool entity, but I will say, no, we didn’t know what to do with them. I’ll take the heat, and I always will for a failed opportunity, an opportunity I missed as a writer or a creative guy on the show. We let them be their creative selves and their creative selves, and this is horrible. I don’t mean to say it like this, but I don’t think they knew at that time what they were trying to do. I don’t think they knew, and together, it made a who knew stew," said Road Dogg.

While the characters Wyatt and Hardy played were confusing for many to understand, they still achieved moderate success. Together, the duo went on to win the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes