Bray Wyatt to target popular 4-time champion upon his WWE return? Analysing the chances

Bray Wyatt hasn't been on WWE TV since he was unexpectedly removed from the buildup to WrestleMania 39. Recent news, on the other hand, claims that Wyatt might be on his way back soon.

New rumors suggest that fans could see Wyatt make an appearance at the Biggest Party of Summer. If The Eater of the Worlds is indeed returning, Who could be his first target?

Wyatt could attack The Original Bro, Matt Riddle because all the other prominent stars on RAW and SmackDown are involved in different storylines, and since Riddle's former tag team partner, Randy Orton, was an adversary of Wyatt's, It would make sense for Riddle to be a top target for Wyatt.

Orton and Riddle worked together as RKO-Bro, and fans loved the pairing as they went over huge. Riddle still pays homage to Orton by using his moves in every match. So The Original Bro could be on the top of Bray Wyatt's hit list when he comes back due to his ties with Randy Orton.

Wyatt must take out Riddle to make an impact and maintain fan interest when he comes back. Riddle is now over with the fans and is in a position where a loss will not have a significant impact on his booking on the card.

Bray Wyatt's first feud needs to be brief

There is still a lot of time left in 2023, so WWE's current utilization of Bray Wyatt is indicative of his future with the company.

The former WWE Champion's first match should be important, but it shouldn't last as long as most of his feuds. There's no need for a program dragging through months of lackluster buildup. The best course of action would be to start something that could be completed in a few weeks.

Going after Riddle would allow Bray Wyatt to restore his composure and give WWE time to see how he would fit into the bigger picture.

Fans still don't know much about when Wyatt will make his presence felt, and if WWE takes too long to answer the questions and doesn't give us a hint about what will happen next, fans will surely lose interest in him. Let's see what the future holds for The Eater of Worlds.

