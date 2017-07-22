WWE News: Man who was shot outside WWE Performance Center deemed incompetent

Crazed fan shot outside of WWE Performance Center has been deemed mentally incompetent

Armando Montalvo, the man who was shot outside of WWE's Performance Center in 2015, has been found incompetent, according to WKMG Orlando.

Montalvo was shot in the parking lot of the Performance Center on August 31, 2015. He had shown up to the facility quite a few times beforehand, spreading his waste on the building, and posting a YouTube video where he mixed his waste with reduced fat milk.

Montalvo was known to be obsessed with WWE Legend Lita, who had been at the facility at the time of the shooting to film WWE Tough Enough. He had been arrested earlier in August, again while on Performance Center property, sitting in a chair with binoculars and a sign that read "Lita I Love You."

On the day of the shooting, the police were responding to another disturbance caused by Montalvo, who charged the arriving officers with rocks. He survived a shot to the chest and was charged with aggravated assault of an officer, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

As of right now, Montalvo has been sent to a mental health facility in Florida. Prior to this, he was out on bond. However, his bond was revoked after another arrest.

His next hearing is scheduled for January 31, 2018.