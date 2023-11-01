Brock Lesnar to confront top star after world title change at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Chances of massive rematch happening at Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar isn't advertised for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 despite being one of the biggest attractions for the sports entertainment juggernaut. Could it be that WWE is planning a massive rematch involving The Beast and his former opponent, Drew McIntyre, at Survivor Series?

To answer the question, no. Brock Lesnar's next scheduled appearance is reportedly set for 2024. The former WWE Champion was originally advertised for "one of the pay-per-views later this year," according to Dave Meltzer, but plans changed.

The veteran journalist said that the top star may not be back until WrestleMania season, which begins with the lead-up to Royal Rumble in January. Lesnar worked the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Bobby Lashley eliminated him to set up a showdown between the pair at Elimination Chamber.

Brock Lesnar never exercised his rematch clause against Drew McIntyre after their match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. Ideally, WWE could have McIntyre versus Lesnar II for the World Heavyweight Championship at Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber 2024.

The Scottish Warrior will take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. Many expect McIntyre to secure the gold on Saturday. However, The Beast is unlikely to confront his former rival after a potential title change in Riyadh.

When was Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance?

Brock Lesnar's last televised appearance was at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast met Cody Rhodes in their grudge match at The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 5 in Detroit, Michigan. The American Nightmare won the feud and shared a hug with Lesnar in an unscripted moment.

Rhodes will be in action at Crown Jewel 2023. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion will take on Damian Priest of The Judgment Day in singles action on Saturday. Priest isn't the only member of the heel faction that'll be in action at the premium live event.

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Zoey Stark in a fatal five-way contest.

