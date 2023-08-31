Brock Lesnar to face 4-time champion in a surprising first-time-ever match at Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar has delivered some classic matches at Survivor Series for as long as he’s been a part of WWE’s November Premium Live Event. The Beast might be booked to take on an unexpected opponent on November 25, 2023.

The star in question is none other than Chad Gable. It is possible WWE could book Brock Lesnar versus the four-time champion for Survivor Series 2023. The Beast has a history of facing unexpected opponents at the event, and this year might not be different for the former WWE Champion.

Lesnar famously faced AJ Styles at Survivor Series 2017 in a Champion versus Champion match after allegedly refusing to work with Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja dropped the WWE Championship to the Phenomenal One, setting up Lesnar vs. Styles in the process.

For Survivor Series 2018, WWE swapped Styles with Daniel Bryan by pulling the trigger on a heel turn for the American Dragon. The match between Bryan and Lesnar was among the best in the Beast’s storied career.

Lesnar is said to be comfortable working with smaller opponents. On the other hand, Chad Gable has proven repeatedly that he can go toe-to-toe with much larger opponents such as Braun Strowman and Gunther.

At the time of the writing, Lesnar wasn’t advertised for Survivor Series, although WWE can always bring him back to work for big Premium Live Events.

What is Brock Lesnar’s schedule after SummerSlam 2023?

Brock Lesnar lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast then put over the American Nightmare in an unscripted moment after the match. The latest word on Lesnar’s schedule is that he’s on a lengthy break.

Dave Meltzer spoke on Lesnar’s schedule during a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. He said the 46-year-old star was initially advertised for "one of the pay-per-views later this year," but that is no longer the case.

The veteran journalist further stated that Lesnar may not return until WrestleMania season, which starts on the road to Royal Rumble.