Brock Lesnar to make his UFC return amid USADA exit? Fans voice their opinion

Brock Lesnar's UFC history is one that WWE has utilized to build him up as a dominant and feared superstar. News has spread that the United States Anti-Doping Agency will be parting ways with the MMA company, which could interest The Beast in returning.

Brock Lesnar began his professional MMA career in 2007 and joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2008. He competed there full-time until 2011, though he had some lengthy time-offs due to an injury. He returned to WWE in 2012 but, in 2016, he had a one-off appearance at UFC 200, where he successfully fought Mark Hunt. However, in December that year, he was fined and suspended for testing positive for an undisclosed banned substance.

It was recently announced that the USADA would cease administering the UFC's anti-doping program by the end of this year. With this in mind, fans believe there could be more of a chance for Brock Lesnar to return to the company.

Still, with or without USADA, athletes from the different promotions are more likely to appear since they already have a pre-existing relationship with UFC, or are now under TKO Group Holdings.

Expand Tweet

The Beast Incarnate is currently off WWE programming and has not been a regular superstar in recent years. Fans last saw him at SummerSlam 2023, where he failed to beat Cody Rhodes.

What does Brock Lesnar's former UFC rival think about The Beast returning to MMA?

Brock Lesnar at UFC 200

While in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Lesnar defeated Randy Couture to become the Heavyweight Champion. At UFC 121, Cain Velasquez KO'ed him to capture the title. Both men have retired from the sport, but the latter believes his former opponent could still put on a good show.

While on The Schmo, Cain said one should never say never and that anything is possible. Velasquez added that the decision to return would be on The Beast and, if he wants to, he would be a big draw.

What does Dana White say about a possible Brock Lesnar return to UFC?

Lesnar retired from MMA in 2017 for the second time and has remained faithful to his word about not returning to the sport. UFC CEO Dana White also said he believed Brock was done with MMA.

Expand Tweet

The Beast Incarnate is among the biggest names in the UFC and WWE. Should he decide to return to UFC, fans would still be guaranteed an exciting time.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE