Brock Lesnar is Mr. SummerSlam but who is Ms. SummerSlam? 37-year-old star leads the race

Not everyone can be called Miss SummerSlam, even if they have performed exceptionally whenever required. Some of the top names in the WWE Women's Division of the current era are Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Asuka, among others.

While it's difficult to choose someone based on one particular attribute given the vastness of WWE Superstars, if there's one thing that can be quantified, it's their win-loss record. Keeping that in mind, it's only fair to give the undefeated one the title of Miss SummerSlam.

As of writing this, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has a 100% success rate in WWE SummerSlam. She has appeared in five of the events before the 2023 edition and has secured a victory in all.

The Queen's SummerSlam debut was in 2015. She teamed up with Becky Lynch and Paige to defeat Team Bella and Team B.A.D. to win the Women's Elimination Match.

In the 2016 edition, she went up against former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks with the RAW Women's Title on the line. She secured the victory via pinfall. The Queen missed the 2017 event due to her father, Ric Flair's health issues.

However, she won the SmackDown Women's Championship at the 2018 Biggest Party of the Summer by defeating Carmella and Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match.

In 2019, The Queen won her first non-title singles match at the premiere live event against Trish Stratus.

Finally, Charlotte Flair won the RAW Women's Title in 2021 after defeating Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. Flair missed last year's premium live event as she went on a hiatus and got married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo after dropping her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at the Backlash Premium Live Event in May.

For this year's SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair is booked in a triple-threat match against Asuka and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch had once made an argument for her to be labeled Miss SummerSlam

Becky Lynch returned to WWE at the 2021 edition of the premium live event after her maternity break. She replaced Bianca Belair's opponent, and The Man squashed The EST of WWE in 26 seconds!

Following the victory, she spoke about the biggest moments of her career, making a case about why she's the G.O.A.T of the women's division.

"It was the first pay-per-view [premium live event] I think I was on, on the main roster, so it means an awful lot. It's where I've had a lot of big moments. I won that first SummerSlam that I was on and like I said, when I slapped the taste out of Charlotte Flair's mouth, I became The Man. Then last year, well, we all saw what happened when I came back after having a baby, being away for 15 months, and beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds."

Becky Lynch doesn't have a match scheduled for The Biggest Party of the Summer this weekend. She was rumored to face Trish Stratus at the event, but that match has now been scheduled to take place in two weeks on RAW in Winnipeg, Canada.

