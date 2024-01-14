Brock Lesnar to resume a rivalry from 5 years ago on WWE RAW this Monday? Analyzing the possibility

"The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar hasn't appeared on WWE television since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. As we enter the first few weeks of the new year, there are already rumors of Lesnar's involvement in the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Lesnar is heavily rumored to be facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE could tease a showdown between the two in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27th. It's also possible Lesnar could find himself in a title match at the upcoming event at Tropicana Field later this month.

Without further ado, let's review a potential rivalry for The Beast Incarnate upon his return to the spotlight in WWE!

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins were engaged in a heated rivalry back in 2019

Roughly five years ago, Brock Lesnar and The Beast Slayer were locked in a rivalry involving the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins won the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match, going on to face then-reigning Universal titleholder Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. After surviving a prematch beatdown from The Beast Incarnate, Rollins quickly defeated Lesnar, winning his first reign as WWE Universal Champion.

Lesnar would regain the gold from Rollins at the 2019 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event after cashing in his Money In The Bank contract. However, The Visionary would regain gold less than a month later at the 32nd annual edition of SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins has a history with Lesnar dating back to 2015. Rollins infamously cashed in his MITB briefcase at WrestleMania 31, turning the main event into a triple-threat match involving himself, Roman Reigns, and The Beast Incarnate. Rollins ended Lesnar's fourth reign as WWE Champion in 2015 as well as Brock's second and third reign as Universal Champion in 2019.

Lesnar vs. Rollins didn't necessarily set the world on fire almost five years ago, but in 2024, it'd be a solid rivalry that would help elevate the World Heavyweight Championship as a headlining title going into the new year.

If Seth Rollins cleanly defeats Jinder Mahal, what's next for the World Heavyweight Champion going into WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

While there's an argument to be made that hindering Jinder Mahal isn't possible, it's still feasible that Seth Rollins will be the one to pick up the victory in the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match on WWE RAW.

If Rollins picks up a clean win over The Modern Day Maharaja, what if Brock Lesnar were to shock the WWE Universe by making his return and hitting the champion with an F5 during Seth's post-match celebration? Rollins vs. Lesnar at the Rumble could match the hype of the blue brand's star-studded Fatal 4-Way involving Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

If the Stamford-based promotion is looking for a high-profile championship match from the red brand to feature at the 2024 Rumble, there may be no better option than running back the feud between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. And if Rollins wins that match as well, Lesnar could always insert himself into the Men's Rumble match and have that showdown with Gunther that wrestling fans worldwide are dying to see happen.

Lesnar isn't featured on the poster for the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, that hasn't stopped fans and dirt sheet writers from speculating what role he may play on January 27th at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Lesnar is currently a free agent who is barred from challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Brock is more than qualified to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship!

Will Lesnar return to get revenge on Seth Rollins, a man who has ended multiple title reigns for The Beast Incarnate? Fans will have to tune into Monday Night RAW to find out! More news regarding the 2024 Royal Rumble is sure to come our way when the red brand goes to Little Rock, Arkansas, this upcoming Monday!

