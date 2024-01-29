Brock Lesnar to return in February to setup his WrestleMania 40 match? Exploring potential scenario

Brock Lesnar is due for a return, and fans expect to see him on the Road to WrestleMania. Even though some were expecting The Beast’s presence at the Royal Rumble, it seems that WWE has different plans.

The next premium live event on the list is Elimination Chamber 2024. If WWE sets up a feud between Bronson Reed and Gunther for Elimination Chamber, it can be followed up with a feud against Brock Lesnar. Here’s how Titanland can do it.

First, Reed will need to go up against The Ring General with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. If Brock Lesnar returns at the Elimination Chamber during Bronson Reed vs. Gunther, he can interfere in the match to cost The Ring General the coveted belt. However, the interference can be used as the setting stone for Lesnar vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

Of course, WWE will need to ensure that the build-up to The Beast vs. The Ring General is as good as fans have been expecting. Currently, the WWE Universe is long overdue for a battle of the behemoths, and Lesnar vs. Gunther can deliver just the same!

WWE’s replacement for Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2024 revealed

As mentioned, fans were expecting The Beast during the Royal Rumble men’s match. However, creative plans for him were paused in the lead-up to the premium live event. As per Wrestling Observer, Bron Breakker was called up to provide the same impact on the match that Lesnar would have had.

“It was definitely Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker was not scheduled for The Rumble. He was called up. They needed someone too look.. Brock was going to be in there looking impressive and they needed someone to fill those shoes. There wasn’t a lot of guys they would have given that spot to."

Recently, The Beast became tangled with allegations against Vince McMahon. It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion books the former WWE Champion when he returns to the company.

