Brock Lesnar to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 for a huge showdown against 304 pounds monster? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event could have a huge surprise in store for fans as Brock Lesnar could make an epic return for a huge showdown against a 304-pound star.

The superstar in question is none other than Ivar. As you may know, The Beast has been off WWE programming following his loss against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023 PLE. However, rumor has it that the former WWE Champion could return next month at Royal Rumble 2024.

The company could have Lesnar return as one of the surprise entrants in the men's Royal Rumble match, much to the shock of the fans. If that is indeed the case, fans could witness an epic showdown between Ivar and The Beast Incarnate.

The 304 pounds star has been part of a volatile feud against Bronson Reed on WWE RAW recently which has received positive feedback from fans and critics alike. Given his recent work, the creative team could continue to push Ivar as a singles star.

WWE could potentially have The Viking Raider come face-to-face with Brock Lesnar in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. The two heavyweights could have an interesting and power-packed battle in the Rumble.

While this may not lead to a full-blown feud between the duo, Lesnar could give the rub to the 304-pound monster in the Rumble.

Wrestling veteran wants Brock Lesnar to face Gunther

With Brock Lesnar rumored to make his return at Royal Rumble 2024, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him at the event. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Booker T wants Lesnar to face The Ring General Gunther in a mouth-watering encounter.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former SmackDown commentator said that Lesnar vs. Gunther is a main-event caliber encounter anywhere in the world, and the fans would love to see the duo collide in the ring.

"Brock-Gunther on another note, that’s a man’s man’s matchup right there. Anybody who loves this business and loves wrestling should want to see that match-up right there. That’s that one right there. It’s a main event anywhere in the world," he said.

Do you want Brock Lesnar to face Gunther at WrestleMania 40?