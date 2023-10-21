The return of Brock Lesnar is highly anticipated by fans, despite his last appearance in the company being at SummerSlam 2023, where Lesnar suffered a loss at the hands of Cody Rhodes. As of now, The Beast Incarnate is not advertised for the upcoming Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel 2023, which seems to indicate his absence from the Saudi Arabia show. Currently, Lesnar is expected to make his comeback early in January 2024.

However, after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Brock Lesnar might once again reunite with Paul Heyman due to the possibility of Roman Reigns not treating his Special Counsel well. The potential scenario that may unfold could be a result of the segments taking place between LA Knight and Heyman. As the Megastar tries to go after Heyman in the absence of The Tribal Chief, it might turn into animosity within the Wiseman against the Megastar.

Expand Tweet

However, this might backfire on Reigns when he does not show major concern regarding Knight's attempts to go after Paul Heyman. This could lead to Brock Lesnar manipulating Heyman upon his comeback by expressing his concern over the poor treatment of Paul Heyman in The Bloodline and by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion himself.

This turn of events might lead to Heyman joining forces again with Lesnar in the company, adding another twist to the ongoing Bloodline Saga as The Beast Incarnate takes Paul Heyman away from the Samoan faction.

Is WWE already preparing the current champion to face Brock Lesnar in the near future?

The Beast Incarnate has already been advertised for next year's WrestleMania, which is set to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With Lesnar likely to have a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All next year, Gunther is one of the possible names who could potentially clash with Lesnar at WrestleMania 40.

The possibility of this arises from the recent dominant booking of The Ring General in the company. Additionally, there have been speculations from time to time regarding a potential clash between these two superstars in the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

The possible scenario that might unfold could involve The Ring General dropping his Intercontinental Championship before next year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. If he is able to win the Men's traditional Royal Rumble match, he will go for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, if the company chooses someone else over the Imperium leader, then a match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar is a likely possibility. Additionally, in his interviews, the Imperium leader has shown his desire to clash with Lesnar in a dream match on many occasions.

It will be interesting to see whether the company will finally book a match between Gunther and Lesnar in the near future.

Do you think a matchup between Brock Lesnar and Gunther could possibly happen at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!