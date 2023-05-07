Brock Lesnar's 7-year-old record ends at WWE Backlash: All you need to know about The Beast's impeccable streak

Brock Lesnar's defeat at WWE Backlash 2023 marked the end to a staggering record that spanned several years. The Beast Incarnate was about to win in Puerto Rico despite losing a lot of blood during the match but Cody Rhodes reversed the Kimura Lock into a pinfall attempt.

The American Nightmare handed Lesnar his first clean loss in 2023. Not only did he achieve that incredible feat in his first singles match with the 10-time world champion but also broke a seven-year record which was based on the three-count.

Prior to Cody Rhodes' victory at Backlash 2023, Brock Lesnar had a seven-year streak of no pinfall losses in non-title matches. His most recent defeat was at the 2016 Survivor Series versus Goldberg. The one-minute and 25-second squash battle led to a clash at WrestleMania 33, where Goldberg dethroned Brock for the Universal Championship.

Lesnar has consistently been in world championship matches in his wrestling career. His feuds with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman for the Universal Title made up most of the showdowns after his stunning loss to Goldberg. Prior to his defeat against Da Man, he lost to The Undertaker at SummerSlam 2015 via the referee's decision.

Brock Lesnar participated in classic Survivor Series Champion vs. Champion matches in 2017 and 2018, winning both. Interestingly, these were his only non-title matches leading up to 2022. This year, before WWE Backlash, he only lost to Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber event, although it was via disqualification.

Brock Lesnar will be a free agent after WWE Backlash 2023

Brock Lesnar was announced as a free agent at the WWE Draft 2023. Although he has been a mainstay on RAW for over a decade, this new role will allow him to jump brands and give him more opportunities for random feuds.

Given the fact that Cody Rhodes sneaked a victory at WWE Backlash, it is likely that his feud with Lesnar will continue on Monday Night RAW. What started as an unprovoked attack post-Mania could end up culminating at SummerSlam. Both Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are advertised for the premium live event which will take place in August.

Since The Beast Incarnate is now a heel, he could also feud with Drew McIntyre. The babyface, who has been out with an injury since last month's WrestleMania 39, needs a high-profile storyline to get back on track.

Poll : 0 votes