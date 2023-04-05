Brock Lesnar's recent heel turn could set up dream retirement match for The Beast

Brock Lesnar turned heel this past week on WWE RAW when he assaulted Cody Rhodes ahead of their main event match.

Lesnar hasn't been a heel for the past few years after stepping into a lengthy feud with Roman Reigns, but this could be the best thing for Lesnar, given reports that he could be set to retire from the business within the next calendar year.

Currently, the WWE Universe is pushing for Gunther and Lesnar to be the marquee match at WrestleMania 40 next year, and over the next 12 months, The Ring General could turn face to set up this match, especially since he has become a popular star with the fans.

Abhishek @AbhishekPW



SummerSlam Detroit. Not a better way to retire for MR SUMMERSLAM HIMSELF with his last and overall 10th SummerSlam main event. @Ritamrakshit516 Brock Lesnar is THE END BOSS of WWE. And Gunther is the right man to be the next END BOSS OF WWE.SummerSlam Detroit. Not a better way to retire for MR SUMMERSLAM HIMSELF with his last and overall 10th SummerSlam main event. @Ritamrakshit516 Brock Lesnar is THE END BOSS of WWE. And Gunther is the right man to be the next END BOSS OF WWE. SummerSlam Detroit. Not a better way to retire for MR SUMMERSLAM HIMSELF with his last and overall 10th SummerSlam main event.

Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania this past weekend. He could carry it until WrestleMania 40 if booked appropriately, amassing an undefeated streak at the same level as Roman Reigns in the process.

Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar is considered a dream match by the fans, and could retire The Beast at WWE WrestleMania 40

Gunther and Brock Lesnar had their first interaction at the 2023 Royal Rumble back in January, and the WWE Universe has been obsessed with the idea of a match between the two men ever since.

While Lesnar took on Omos at WrestleMania, Gunther defended his title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. This was perhaps the best option for both men, as the former NXT star continues to be pushed into a prominent position in the company.

In a year, Gunther could be seen as the perfect man to retire Brock Lesnar and will then be able to take his place as one of the most feared athletes in the locker room.

Do you think Gunther is the right superstar to retire Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

