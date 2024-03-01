Bron Breakker to finally confront menacing stars on SmackDown and set up massive feud? Analyzing why it must happen

Bron Breakker is the next big thing on SmackDown. The current one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions signed with the blue brand before Elimination Chamber: Perth. He made his in-ring debut on the February 23 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The 26-year-old had previously teased a massive feud with The Judgment Day. He could confront the faction this week on the blue brand to kick off all the action. The feud was teased after Dominik Mysterio eliminated Breakker during the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

It is worth mentioning that Brock Lesnar was originally set to confront Dominik at the Royal Rumble. WWE had planned for The Beast Incarnate to get eliminated by Dominik to set up a match at Elimination Chamber. However, those plans were scrapped in the wake of the company-wide sex trafficking lawsuit revelation.

Bron Breakker, who took Lesnar’s spot at the Royal Rumble, was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. The former two-time NXT Champion spoke about a potential feud with The Judgment Day during a post-match exclusive interview.

"I feel very grateful right now. What an opportunity tonight was for me to make a statement, and I thought I did that tonight 100%. Things didn't go my way, but I'm not done with the Judgment Day by any means."

Bron Breakker may not be alone against The Judgment Day on SmackDown

The Judgment Day are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Finn Balor and Damian Priest last defended their titles against the New Catch Republic at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Their next feud could be against Bron Breakker.

It is possible Breakker could get his fellow Wolf Dog Baron Corbin to join him on SmackDown to take on The Judgment Day. The duo are set to defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against Chase U next Tuesday at Roadblock.

Breakker and Corbin are expected to retain the titles in order to kick off a highly-anticipated feud with The Good Brothers. They might drop the titles to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at a future NXT show before their eventual full-time move to the main roster.

