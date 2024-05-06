Bron Breakker needs to turn heel and cost 3-time WWE Champion his King of the Ring match so they can have a feud

Bron Breakker moved to Monday Night RAW during the WWE Draft and is now preparing for the next chapter in his career. It is still unclear what plans the creative team has for him, as he is not part of the qualifying matches for the upcoming King of the Ring Tournament.

Still, he could get involved and start a storyline by interfering in Sheamus' qualifying match against Gunther. The Celtic Warrior is trying to get back to the title picture after his return from injury, but the former Intercontinental Champion appears to be the favorite to become the new King of the Ring.

Thus, it would make sense for both Sheamus and Breakker to start a feud should the latter interfere in the former's match on RAW.

Sheamus could be the ideal first feud for Bron Breakker on the main roster

Bron Breakker will look to make a name for himself on RAW after a dominant stint on NXT. The 26-year-old has shown he has the potential to become a champion, and what would be a better way to start his stint on the main roster than a feud with Sheamus?

The Celtic Warrior has won multiple championships during his WWE career and is considered one of the top veterans on the roster. Thus, a feud against him would be the perfect step for Breakker to take it to the next level and evolve into a championship-caliber wrestler.

It is a win-win situation for both superstars

A feud between Bron Breakker and Sheamus could benefit both superstars. The reason is that if Breakker prevails, he will have made a statement from the early stages of his RAW career.

On the other hand, if Sheamus loses, he will be protected, as he is coming off an injury and will be facing one of the top NXT stars. At the same time, even if he loses in the first match, he will get another chance to come back and eventually win the feud with Bron Breakker.

Sheamus calls Bron Breakker a 'young, hungry Sheamus'

The two superstars teased a feud when they had a conversation backstage after Breakker was drafted to RAW. The former NXT champion wasn't happy after Sheamus interrupted him and confronted him.

Still, The Celtic Warrior said that he was a big fan of him and even called him a 'young, hungry Sheamus', even though Breakker seemed to not take it as a compliment.

It appears, though, that this was the starting part of their feud, and it remains to be seen whether he will get interfered in Sheamus' match this Monday.