Bron Breakker should target currently sidelined WWE star when he returns to reach main event status

Bron Breakker has been on a tear since turning heel, and the rising star looks to be a future WWE main-eventer. The former NXT Champion sent Kale Dixon to the hospital on RAW this week before attacking Ricochet backstage. His violent actions have rubbed General Manager Adam Pearce the wrong way, and there may be a sidelined superstar who could teach him a lesson about respect.

Seth Rollins has been out of action since WrestleMania XL after losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre. His wife, Becky Lynch, confirmed last month that the Visionary had undergone surgery on his knee.

The 37-year-old RAW star is expected to miss around a month or longer, and fans will be clamoring for his return. He went out like a true warrior at 'Mania by taking a Spear from Roman Reigns to help Cody Rhodes finish his story.

Seth Rollins is now assuming the role of one of WWE's veteran stars. Bron Breakker would hugely benefit from a feud and win against the two-time WWE Champion.

Bron Breakker could break into WWE's main event scene

Triple H has done a fine job creating stars during the company's new era and has made some bold decisions. Several of his NXT call-ups, such as Gunther and Tiffany Stratton, have shone.

Bron Breakker looks to be the latest call-up who is set for a major push. His heel turn was significant as he was handed two segments on RAW to showcase the new character.

A rivalry with Seth Rollins when the former World Heavyweight Champion returns would help catapult the 26-year-old into the main event picture. A win over a bona fide main-eventer can do wonders for young talent.

Rollins can afford to take a loss at this stage of his career as he's reached the pinnacle of WWE. He is one of the promotion's best in-ring performers, and a match with Breakker at an event such as Summerslam could steal the show.

Bron Breakker and Rollins could get personal and use inspiration from Triple H and Randy Orton's feud

Seth Rollins knows all about playing the bad guy, as some of his best work in WWE has been as a heel. He played an arrogant WWE Champion when winning his first world title in 2016.

Several rivalries have resonated with fans because of how personal they've felt. One of those was chief content officer Triple H and Randy Orton's on their Road to WrestleMania 25.

The Viper attacked Stephanie McMahon, which led to The Game visiting his former Evolution partner's home and tearing down the house.

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins could get into a similarly vicious feud involving Becky Lynch. The young star needs fans to take notice, and shock value is the way to do it.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion could also target the Architecht's injuries, including his problematic back.

Breakker could be out for revenge after losing to Rollins

Bron Breakker has met Seth Rollins before as the pair squared off for the World Heavyweight Championship at NXT Gold Rush in June 2023. The former Shield member prevailed, but his opponent looked impressive in defeat.

Still, Breakker may have a point to prove once Rollins returns to WWE. This could lead him to target the 2019 Royal Rumble winner.

Breakker's heel turn came after he missed a spot in the ongoing King of the Ring tournament. It's clear his temper rises when he doesn't get his way, and Rollins could pay the price.