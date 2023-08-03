Can 37-year-old star replace Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring potential

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns is set to main event WWE SummerSlam in a Trial Combat Rules match. The stipulation states that family members are prohibited from interfering. However, Jimmy Uso might find a loophole in this.

Before Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns was confirmed for SummerSlam, the former isolated his rival first. On a previous episode of Smackdown, The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy. The latter suffered a ruptured rib cartilage, and he is out indefinitely. Since then, only his twin handled both Reigns and Sikoa. Unfortunately for The Usos, Jey was attacked badly on last week's Friday show and maybe even this week. With this, Jimmy could step in for his brother instead.

Since Jimmy's injury is only for storyline purposes, he could appear on SummerSlam for Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns. However, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could argue that a contract has already been signed and won't be valid. Instead, Jimmy could focus on Solo if he lingers at ringside to distract or intimidate Jey.

What other role could Jimmy Uso have for Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns is no stranger to using The Usos against each other

While the currently injured star is seemingly the only ally Jey has on the Stamford-based promotion, their close bond could be why the challenger won't become champion.

The Head of the Table is not new to mind games and has already used The Usos against each other at Hell in a Cell in 2020. If the champion spots Jimmy in his return, he could torture Jey enough that his brother has no choice but to intervene.

If this indeed happens, Jey will lose the match and the championship. Also, a riff between the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions may begin due to the interference.

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns: What other matches are set for WWE SummerSlam?

Several other superstars are going to defend their titles as well. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will fight for the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther will also face a familiar face in Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship. In the women's division, Asuka will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match.

For the singles matches, Ronda Rousey will battle her former partner Shayna Baszler in a MMA Rules match. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will also face for the third time in the event. Finally, The Biggest Party of the Summer will host a SummerSlam Battle Royale. LA Knight, Sheamus, and more are expected to participate in the bout.

WWE SummerSlam is shaping up to be an event fans should not miss. It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns, and any other champions, will have to relinquish their gold.