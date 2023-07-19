Can 44-year-old superstar return on RAW to feud with Shinsuke Nakamura? Exploring the possibility

Shinsuke Nakamura has been one of WWE's most trusted wrestlers. Since making his main roster debut in 2017, Nakamura has been involved in many iconic moments. However, at this point in his career, it seems as if The King of Strong Style is lacking a perfect storyline.

A loss at Money in the Bank, followed by losses on RAW, has not helped elevate Nakamura's career in any way. However, that could change with the return of a 44-year-old former WWE Superstar. The returning superstar in question is former Intercontinental Champion Carlito.

The 44-year-old is strongly rumored to be returning soon, and if that happens, a feud between him and Nakamura could work wonders. This is because the duo also have some history. When Carlito made his comeback at the 2021 Royal Rumble, Nakamura snatched an apple from his hand.

This segment led to the two sharing moments during the Royal Rumble match. While they did not play a part in eliminating each other during the contest, WWE could still use this as a reference point for the feud.

This potential rivalry also makes sense considering Nakamura just teased being a heel on RAW this week after he attacked Tommaso Ciampa.

Shinsuke Nakamura lost on RAW this week

Since losing the Money in the Bank ladder match, things have not been going well for Shinsuke Nakamura. The 43-year-old star faced Damian Priest on RAW following MITB. However, that match ended in disappointment as Priest secured a victory.

The following week after his match against Priest, Nakamura had nothing scheduled on the red brand. However, this week he returned to action and faced Bronson Reed. In a bid to prove himself, it was a must for The King of Strong Style to win this match.

But just like the previous two times, this night was another disappointing one for Nakamura. Despite giving it his best effort, the 44-year-old was on the losing side as Tommaso Ciampa interfered during the match and attacked Reed. This led to a disqualification win for the Aussie.

By the looks of it, Ciampa did not wish to interfere and make Nakamura lose. His only intention was to get revenge for what Reed had done to him last week. However, Nakamura was in no mood to understand. He kicked Ciampa, which sent the former NXT Champion down, and with disappointment on his face, Shinsuke Nakamura walked backstage.

