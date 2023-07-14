Can 57-year-old's return lead to formation of Bloodline 2.0? Exploring the possibility

The story of The Bloodline has been going on for two years. On July 9th, 2021, the faction was officially formed. Despite being around for such a long time, most fans have not gotten bored with The Bloodline. Such has been the storytelling when it comes to this group.

As of now, the WWE Universe is watching a divide within the faction. With Jimmy and Jey Uso going their own way, The Bloodline only has Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. This makes many wonder about how WWE will choose to develop this story further. While there are many directions to go, one path could be through the return of a 57-year-old.

The returning star in question is Rikishi, the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. With the WWE legend hinting that he could make a comeback, WWE could play out a scenario in which Rikishi returns on SmackDown and sides with his sons. The legend could also question Reigns about his actions last week when he left Sikoa alone in the ring to receive a beating from Jey Uso.

This could then lead to Sikoa turning his back on Reigns, and a match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns could take place at SummerSlam. The match could very well have a stipulation that if Jey wins, he becomes the new Tribal Chief. While all this is speculative, it could lead to the formation of The Bloodline 2.0.

The Bloodline story took an interesting turn last week on SmackDown

With last week's SmackDown going live from Madison Square Garden, the show was bound to have some iconic moments, and that's exactly what happened. As advertised, the blue brand kicked off with Roman Reigns standing trial in the Tribal Court. During the trial, the 38-year-old looked emotional.

He spoke about how he did not need The Bloodline and about how he has taken care of everyone. However, what he did next shocked many in the arena. Reigns removed the Ula Fala from his neck and put it on Jey Uso, signaling that the latter is the new Tribal Chief.

To pay his respect to the newly crowned Tribal Chief, he also knelt down and seemed to have tears in his eyes. This made Jey Uso approach Reigns and console him, and that's when Roman hit Jey with a cheap shot. Further, Reigns and Sikoa attacked The Usos, which led to Jimmy Uso being stretchered away.

However, this was not the end for The Bloodline that day. Jey Uso returned to the arena and launched a heavy beating on Sikoa. He also challenged Reigns to a match at SummerSlam. While The Tribal Chief won't appear on SmackDown this week, it will be interesting to see what Paul Heyman speaks on his behalf.

