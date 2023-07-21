Can another SmackDown faction be in potential danger? Exploring the possibility

For quite a long time, SmackDown has been heavily dominated by the story of The Bloodline. The faction's dominance on SmackDown has led to questions about how WWE would cope if The Bloodline were to be disbanded. While there is no clear answer to such a question, a potential breakup between another faction could be the answer.

The faction in question is Latino World Order. This week on SmakcDown, there is a huge possibility of things going south for LWO. The faction's leader Rey Mysterio is set to compete in a Fatal 4-way match on the blue brand. Whoever wins this match will then face Santos Escobar to determine the No.1 contender for the US Championship.

If Rey wins this week, there is a huge possibility that Santos Escobar could turn his back on the legendary wrestler. Escobar could likely go heel and indulge in a feud with the LWO leading up to SummerSlam and beyond it. While this might or might not be as big as The Bloodline, it will garner a lot of interest.

Even though the potential breakup of LWO is speculative for now, WWE creatives could look in this direction. After all, the goal would be to create more stories and characters on SmackDown that will help keep fans intrigued and entertained.

Rey Mysterio will look to win his match on SmackDown this week

At the age of 48, Rey Mysterio is still one of the best wrestlers in WWE. Despite being out of his prime, the luchador puts up performances that amaze many. While it seems as if Mysterio has a few more years left in him, WWE fans would love to see the legend win a singles title before he calls it a day.

Mysterio too, seems to be on the hunt for a title as he is set to take part in the Fatal 4-way match on SmackDown. If Mysterio wins the contest, he would have to face his LWO member Santos Escobar to gain a title shot against Austin Theory. While it is a tough challenge, Mysterio would be up for it.

After all, for the first time in over three years, the 48-year-old has an opportunity to chase a singles title. The last singles championship Mysterio won in his career was the United States Championship in 2019. After his reign as US Champion ended, Mysterio only managed to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his son Dominik Mysterio.

Given that Rey now has the chance to win the prestigious US title before he retires, the 48-year-old will give it his all. However, it won't be easy as Mysterio would be competing against Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and crowd-favorite LA Knight.