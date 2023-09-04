Can you guess the faces behind these scrambled WWE Superstars?

The current WWE roster is one of the most stacked lists of superstars in the company's long and storied history. Across the three brands RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, the current lineup boasts of a diverse mix of charismatic superstars, each of them bringing a unique wrestling style and persona to the ring.

With that in mind, how many of our favorite WWE stars can you identify from their smooshed faces below?

Can you identify this female star?

This superstar has a flair for cosplay and has even sported Harley Quinn, Iron Man, and Buzz Lightyear-themed ring gears. She has a huge Disney obsession and her favorite band even named a song after her.

And the answer is:

Alexa Bliss is a 5-time Women's Champion

Alexa Bliss is a 5-time Women's Champion and the first woman to win both the RAW and SmackDown. She is currently on maternity break and off WWE TV.

Guess who is this star

This is a second-generation superstar and the daughter of former wrestler Paul Van Dale. She was a Laker girl and went on to become the first Women's Money in the Bank winner.

And the answer is:

Carmella is the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank winner

The Princess of Staten Island, Carmella is a top-tier star and the wife of announcer Corey Graves. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and a 4-time 24/7 Champion.

Who is this WWE superstar?

This 5'10" wrestler recently debuted on the main roster after a stellar run in the indie circuit and NXT. He fought Dolph Ziggler in his debut on RAW in a match that ended in a double countout.

And the answer is:

JD McDonagh is looking to get into the Judgment Day

JD McDonagh is one of the emerging faces of Monday Night RAW. He has aligned himself with Finn Balor and is looking to get in the good books of the rest of Judgment Day.

Identify this WWE wrestler

This 30-year-old wrestler made a name for himself in the indies with his high-flying moves. He took WWE's Cruiserweight division by storm and even had an on-screen relationship with Alicia Fox.

The answer is:

Noam Dar is a member of NXT UK

Noam Dar has competed on Monday Night RAW, WWE 205 Live, and NXT UK. He has won the NXT Heritage Cup a record three times and the current cup holder.

Name this WWE superstar

This OVW original made his debut in WWE back in 2002 and is still an active member of the roster. He even won tag team gold with Brock Lesnar back in the day.

And the answer is:

Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin was a former member of the Hurt Business where he won the RAW Tag Team Championships with Cedric Alexander. He is also a former United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and 24/7 Champion.

Who is this WWE wrestler?

This WWE star worked as a bartender and flight attendant before breaking into the wrestling business. She was the first woman to main event a WrestleMania.

The answer is:

Becky Lynch also known as The Man

Becky Lynch or The Man is one of the biggest stars in WWE. She was the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion and is a six-time Women's Champion. She has also won the Royal Rumble.

Name this WWE superstar

This RAW Superstar made his main roster debut in 2016 as part of a tag team. He is a former Olympian and is regarded as one of the best in-ring technicians in WWE today.

The answer is:

Chad Gable is the leader of Alpha Academy

Master Chad Gable is the founder of the Alpha Academy. He's won the NXT tag team championships, RAW tag team championships and is currently in a feud with Gunther over the Intercontinental title.

Who is this WWE personality?

This WWE personality is a regular feature on SmackDown backstage segments. Roman Reigns famously referred to her as "Paul Heyman's girlfriend."

The answer is:

Kayla Braxton is the host of the Bump

Kayla Braxton is a WWE correspondent. She is the host of WWE's the Bump and works on Friday nights to get the backstage scoops from SmackDown.

Identify this wrestling star

This behemoth is one of the tallest stars to grace the WWE ring. Outside the ring, he is a well-known food blogger and loves to paint.

The answer is:

Omos is a seven foot Nigerian Giant

The Nigerian Giant Omos is a force to reckon with in WWE. He won the RAW Tag Team Championships with AJ Styles and even has a WrestleMania encounter against Brock Lesnar under his belt.

Guess who this star is

This star's middle name is Yokozuna, named after the former WWE Champion. He is a former NXT North American Champion and relinquished the title without being defeated for it.

The answer is:

Solo Sikoa is the Enforcer of The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa is the Enforcer of The Bloodline. He is a dominant figure on SmackDown and is the only family member who hasn't turned his back on Roman Reigns yet.

Identify this wrestling star

He is a former WWE Champion and even served in the US military. Outside the squared circle, he has made a name for himself in the MMA world and even has a few films to his name.

The answer is:

Bobby Lashley, also known as the All Mighty

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley is a wrestling veteran. He has done it all in the company and is a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, ECW Champion, and the winner of the 2023 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Who is this wrestling announcer?

Known for his voice behind the announce desk, this WWE personality wrestled as Sterling James Keenan in the independent circuit. He had to hang up his boots after a career-ending injury.

The answer is:

Corey Graves is the voice of After the Bell podcast

The Saviour of Misbehaviour Corey Graves is a WWE announcer and the host of After The Bell podcast. His unique take on RAW and SmackDown stars has made him a significant part of the broadcast team. He is married to WWE Superstar Carmella.

Who is this female star?

This superstar is the only female to pin Ronda Rousey three times. She has also guest-starred on Season 2 of Chucky.

The answer is:

Liv Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion

Liv Morgan is a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Women's Tag Team Champion, and Money in the Bank winner. Her scrappy attitude and willingness to take insane risks inside the ring make her a formidable force in the Women's division.

Who is this wrestling sensation?

This Aussie superstar grew up as a fan of The Miz. She is currently engaged to AEW star Buddy Murphy.

The answer is:

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion and a former NXT Champion. She has been a dominant champion in her current run and is the binding force behind Judgment Day.

Identify this NXT star

This star's real name is Jessica Woynilko. She is an up-and-coming WWE star, a five-star athlete and trained in gymnastics.

The answer is:

Tiffany Straton is the NXT Women's Champion

Tiffany Straton is the face of the NXT Women's division. She captured the NXT Women's title at NXT Battleground by defeating Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the Women's Championship Tournament.

Who is this wrestler?

This TNA original was once part of a famous tag team known as Beer Money. He even appeared on WWE shows such as Velocity, and Sunday Night Heat as far back as 2001.

The answer is:

Robert Roode

Robert Roode made his glorious debut in NXT back in 2016. He quickly rose up the ranks to become NXT Champion. Once he moved up to the main roster, Roode had a memorable feud with Dolph Ziggler. He then teamed with Ziggler to win tag team gold.

Identify this NXT star

This WWE star was a part of reality TV series My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding. She was married to AEW superstar Darby Allin.

The answer is:

Gigi Dolin is a former NXT Women's Tag team Champion

Gigi Dolin is an up-and-coming face on the WWE roster. At just 26 years old, she is already a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and is looking to break out as the next big star in the company.

Who is this wrestling star?

This WWE star debuted on the main roster on the April 8, 2022 episode of SmackDown. Before that, he asserted dominance in NXT as a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion.

The answer is:

Ludwig Kaiser is part of Imperium

Serving as part of Imperium, Ludwig Kaiser is the reliable ally of Intercontinental Champion Gunther. With his guile and in-ring acumen, he has ensured that the Ring General continues to dominate as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of the Modern Era.

Identify this dominant champion

This star tried out his hand at playing football for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before wrestling. He comes from a long line of pro wrestlers and has a "powerful cousin" in Hollywood.

The correct answer is:

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

The Tribal Chief is the biggest name in pro wrestling today. With a title reign of over 1000 days, he is the focal point of WWE and has main evented three consecutive WrestleMania - 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Name this Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer, this star is a judge on Canada's Got Talent. She was the first woman to main event an episode of Monday Night RAW.

The answer is:

Trish Stratus is a seven-time Women's Champion

Trish Stratus is arguably the greatest female WWE Superstar of all time. She is a seven-time Women's Champion. Stratus is currently undergoing a career resurgence and will compete against her rival Becky Lynch at Payback.

Who is this wrestling behemoth?

This WWE star is part of the famous OVW class of 2002. He is married to Sable, a former WWE women’s champion and an American model.

The answer is:

Brock Lesnar broke the Undertake's streak

Brock Lesnar is arguably the biggest name in sports combat. He is a former NCAA Division I heavyweight champion, UFC Heavyweight Champion and a 10-time World Champion in WWE.

Who is this dominant champion?

This 36-year-old star wrestling in promotions like Evolve. He is married to former wrestler Jinny Sandhu.

The answer is:

Gunther is the current IC champ

Gunther is the leader of Imperium and the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. He has been a dominant force since his debut on the main roster and is currently the second-longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

Name this RAW star

This star is a national wrestling champion and in his senior year, was a New York state wrestling champion. He has a 1-0 MMA record. Often referred to as the Original Bro, he is a crowd favorite in WWE.

The answer is:

Matt Riddle is the Original Bro

Matt Riddle is one of the most over stars in WWE. He is a former United States Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion. He is currently on RAW and trying to form a partnership with Drew McIntyre.

Guess who this superstar is

This star is a five-time world tag champion. He famously had a match with Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. He is known for his work rate and has transcended as a main event star over the last 12 months.

The answer is:

Sami Zayn is one half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

Samy Zayn is one-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, holding both the Raw Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, with Kevin Owens. His popularity with the WWE Universe is at an all-time high after his recent association with The Bloodline.

Identify this wrestling star

This star is a qualified Marine biologist. He left a successful WWE career in 2016 to pursue acting and has a few movies such as I Am Vengence to his name.

The correct answer is:

Wade Barrett was the leader of Nexus

The former leader of the Nexus, Wade Barrett is a former Intercontinental Champion and King of the Ring winner. He is currently an announcer on Monday Night RAW alongside Michael Cole.

Name this star

This second-generation star had a brief career in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. Before taking NXT by storm, he was one of the Zombies during The Miz vs. Damien Priest matchup at WrestleMania Backlash back in 2021.

The answer is:

Bron Breakker is part of the NXT roster

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, Bron Breakker is a two-time NXT Champion. This 25-year-old star has been a prominent feature of the NXT 2.0 setup and has garnered praise from several legends such as Ric Flair and Booker T for his in-ring acumen.

Name this wrestling star

This wrestling sensation stared her career in wrestling at the tender age of 16. Since then she became a huge name is her native Japan before making the jump to the United States.

The answer is:

IYO SKY is the WWE Women's Champion

IYO SKY is a member of the Bayley-led faction Damage CTRL. She is a former Women's Tag Team Champion. She won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year and cashed in successfully at SummerSlam to become the WWE Women's Champion.

Identify this wrestling sensation

This superstar has performed under various independent promotions, such as ICW, W3L, TNA, GFW, AIW, Pro Wrestling EVE, and signed with WWE in 2016.

The answer is:

Nikki Cross started out as a member of Sanity

Nikki Cross started out as a member of Sanity in WWE. She later broke away from the faction and became a WWE Raw Women's Champion, a three-time Women's Tag Champion and an 11-time and the last WWE 24/7 Champion.

Name this female star

This star has been in a music video with singer Harley Cameron. She had a match in WWE back in 2016 serving as enhancement talent for Nia Jax.

The correct answer is:

Scarlett Bordeaux

One half of the doomsday duo with Karrion Kross, Scarlett is a lethal personality in WWE. She managed Kross as he became a two time NXT Champion and now they two have unleashed chaos on the main roster.

Name this star

This WWE superstar has acting aspirations and has appeared in several Hollywood movies. She is passionate about manga, anime, and video games and is famous for using ring gear inspired by her favorite characters.

The answer is:

Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega is a current member of the LWO. She was the winner of the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament, defeating Carmella and Doudrop in the semi-finals and finals.

How many did you get correctly? Let us know in the comments section below.

