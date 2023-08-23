Can John Cena bring about the return of 43-year-old superstar? Exposing the possibility.

Earlier this week, WWE announced John Cena would return to SmackDown, and also be a part of the upcoming Superstar Spectacle live event in India. The Cenation leader is scheduled to appear on the September 1 edition of SmackDown, scheduled to take place at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The news of Cena's return to WWE has excited wrestling fans around the world. While there are many speculating about what Cena's return will bring about, there is a possibility of a 43-year-old superstar also making his return on the blue brand. The superstar in question is Randy Orton.

Over the years, Orton and Cena have shared a rivalry unlike any other. Hence, WWE could play an angle where The Viper could interrupt Cena's return and challenge him to a match. The match between the two could take place in the main event of SmackDown or a PLE like Payback.

Orton's return on SmackDown will also benefit the blue brand, addressing the idea that SmackDown needs more superstars in its rank. In such a scenario, Orton could add more excitement to friday nights. While this angle is purely speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to go this way.

John Cena made his last appearance for WWE at Money in the Bank

This year's Money in the Bank was exciting for more than one reason. While the PLE witnessed Roman Reigns get pinned for the first time in 1294 days, it also marked the return of John Cena for the first time since WrestleMania 39. Cena's return filled the O2 arena with energy and excitement.

Among the many things Cena mentioned in his promo, the noteworthy part was when the 46-year-old spoke about the possibility of WrestleMania in London, England. That's when Cena was interrupted by SmackDown star, Grayson Waller.

After making his way to the ring, Waller disrespected Cena on quite a few occasions. While arguing WrestleMania should rather be held in Australia, he was met with loud boos from the crowd at the loud O2 center. However, when Cena embarrassed Waller on the mic, the latter attacked the leader of Cenation.

Check the confrontation between John Cena and Grayson Waller in the video below:

Initially, it seemed Waller would get the better of Cena. However, the latter recovered and delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Waller. Taking into account what transpired at MITB, there is a chance Cena could return to confront Waller too. However, seeing Orton return will receive a huge pop.

