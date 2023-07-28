Can a potential Rey Mysterio win lead to 44-year-old's return on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown this week, Rey Mysterio is set to face Santos Escobar in a singles match to determine the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship. Given his experience, many favor the Hall of Famer going into the bout. If the former WWE Champion wins, he could bring about the return of a 44-year-old star.

The returning superstar in question is Carlito. After all, he is reported to have signed with WWE. If Rey Mysterio wins against Santos Escobar, there is a huge possibility the latter will turn his back on the LWO leader, putting on a massive beating.

This is where Carlito could come into the mix. Given that he helped Mysterio last time at Backlash, it won't be a surprise to see him do the same again. This could also lead to him replacing Escobar as a member of the LWO. While this is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE goes this way.

Also, this story does not necessarily need to unfold this week. There could also be a possibility that WWE could build this storyline leading to SummerSlam. Considering the Premium Live Event is one of the biggest events after WrestleMania, it would look good if a veteran like Carlito returns at the show.

The US Championship is not the only title Rey Mysterio is eyeing

Rey Mysterio always accomplished everything he set his sights on. In his 34-year wrestling career, he won many prestigious titles. However, he is still hungry to win more. While he is in the race to challenge for the US Title, he also has his eyes set on another singles championship.

The championship in question is Dominik Mysterio's North American Title. Since winning the belt, Dominik has defended it twice. However, it seems as if the newly crowned champion will have to stay cautious as his father is eyeing the title. During WWE's The Bump, Rey gave props to his son and said:

"As a father, despite our differences, I am extremely proud of what he is doing and what he is conquering. He just better not step in the ring, because I will take that North American Title."

While the possibility of a feud between Dominik and Rey Mysterio is slim, this is a path WWE could explore. The last time the father-son duo clashed in the ring was at WrestleMania 39. During that match, Rey put a beating on Dominik, to the delight of almost every wrestling fan watching.

