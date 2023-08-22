Can recent development on RAW lead to WWE star winning first world championship? Exploring the possibility 

When WWE RAW Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura made his main roster debut in 2017, he was successful in amassing love from fans almost instantly. Many believed Nakamura would become a world champion because of his popularity. Unfortunately, almost six years later, Nakamura has yet to reach the mountain top.

However, this could change at Payback, when Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the Japanese star. While Rollins is the favorite going into the bout, WWE could book an angle that could lead to Nakamura winning his first world championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

This week on RAW, it was revealed Rollins has been suffering from a back injury for quite some time. The injury was something the champion had spoken about on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast in July as well. If Rollins needs treatment to heal his injury, WWE could book him to lose at Payback.

After all, the promotion too, would want Rollins to heal now, rather than risk him when events like Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40 approach. Nakamura beating Rollins to win the title would also serve as a way to honor the Japanese wrestler's contribution to WWE.

If Nakamura becomes champion, the WWE Universe could also see RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes challenge for the title. Rhodes vs. Nakamura would make for a classic face vs. heel matchup.

Seth Rollins discussed his injury in detail on RAW

On the red brand this week, Shinsuke Nakamura cut quite the promo when he spoke about Rollins' back injury and how he would exploit it. After the promo, many in the WWE Universe wondered about the severity of Rollins' injury, considering he had spoken about it previously as well.

During a segment on RAW, Seth Rollins spoke about his injury in detail. The 37-year-old mentioned he has two fractures in his lumbar spine. The Visionary also added if the injury continues to get worse, he was not sure how long he could continue at the level he is at. Rollins said:

"If we're being completely open here, I do have two fractures in my lumbar spine. I have been living with that injury for over four years, and it doesn't get better by itself. As a matter of fact, it gets worse. The truth is, I don't really know what the end game is. I don't know how much longer I'm going to be able to do this at the level I'm currently running at. You know what? That's part of the gig," he said.

Based on his words, it seems as if Seth Rollins recognizes the severity of his injury. While stepping into the ring is always full of risks, WWE fans will hope Rollins remains healthy and continues to entertain for many years to come.

