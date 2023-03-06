"Can’t name one good match he’s had" - Wrestling world claims that top AEW Champion is better than WWE star LA Knight

The wrestling world has reacted to a recent comparison between WWE Superstar LA Knight and the reigning AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

MJF is currently in his first title reign in AEW and is only a few hours away from defending the world championship against Bryan Danielson. Knight, meanwhile, could be on the verge of challenging for the WWE Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania.

A Twitter user recently sparked a debate suggesting that Knight is better than MJF. This led to a large portion of fans disagreeing with the take. So much so that one Twitter user also claimed that Knight hasn't had a single good match.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Pro Wrestling Takes @2SweetTakes @thetribalgeek I love LA Knight. He's a star. But I can't name one good match he's had. Not saying he hasn't had any, just none that stuck out to me. 🤷‍♂️

Konnan urged WWE to push LA Knight

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently urged WWE to push LA Knight and also questioned the company's decision to have Kofi Kingston beat him.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100, podcast, Konnan briefly discussed Kingston's recent win over Knight on an episode of SmackDown. He said:

"I don't understand why they had Kofi going over and this is why. I'm gonna tell you this because New Day is super over, okay. You're trying to get LA Knight over. And you need to, you know, you need to push LA Knight right now, especially after that Wyatt debacle, which wasn't his fault. Because Kingston can withstand a loss and still stay over. You want, you know, to get LA Knight and keep pushing him and pushing him and pushing him and pushing him. Then when it's time, LA Knight does the job for Kofi, you know what I'm saying?"

This week on SmackDown, Knight will be involved in a multi-man match that will determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The popular star could be the one to face Gunther at WrestleMania, though fellow superstars Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are currently gunning for the same position.

