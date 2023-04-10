Can Vince McMahon be fired? Taking a look at outcome on possible execution of wrestling fans latest protest

Vince McMahon’s WWE has been acquired by UFC’s parent company: Endeavor Group. The idea is for WWE and UFC to merge and form a new sports entertainment and combat sports company worth $21.4 billion.

Amidst this blockbuster sale, WWE fans have taken over social media with #FireVince hashtags. No one is quite thrilled that Vince McMahon has returned to the company and regained control of the creative department. Fans just want WWE’s storytelling to go back to what it was when only Triple H was heading the creative team as Chief Content Officer.

Keeping the eruption regarding Vince McMahon in mind, his future with WWE following the acquisition has been questioned. While Endeavor Group is aware of the backlash, The Big Man is still set to be the Executive Chairman of the new company. It’s unlikely that the Endeavor Group will take any action on this and fire Vince McMahon.

In the new setup, the Endeavor Group has 51% of the new company, while WWE stakeholders will have 49%. Among the WWE’s stakeholders, Vince McMahon owns slightly over 18% percent of the shares and the maximum voting rights. However, as per reports, he will not have maximum voting rights once the merger has moved forward.Taking any action against McMahon could lead to legal or unnecessary trouble or a prolonged process for Endeavor Group, and they’d want to avoid that.

Furthermore, McMahon is a pioneer in the industry. Even when fans do not like his storytelling, he still has immense knowledge about how to make a sports entertainment company profitable.

Vince McMahon will be giving up his role in creative

The primary reason The Big Man took a sabbatical from WWE was because of certain personal issues coming to light. During this time, Triple H was in control of creative and fans loved the way each storyline was progressing, especially with WrestleMania around the corner.

When he returned and news of him regaining control surfaced, fans turned extremely sour about it. The situation escalated when WWE Raw, following WrestleMania 39 had matches and segments that seemed like McMahon's brainchild and not Triple H's. When Brock Lesnar turned on Cody Rhodes fans felt Vince's role in the creative. This is when the #FireVince hashtags began trending on Twitter, and haven’t quite stopped since.

Now, it’s clear that McMahon returned primarily to oversee the sale. However, he also sent a company-wide email clearing that Triple H would continue to be the Chief Content Officer of WWE even after the merger.

Coming to him, The Big Man will not have any say in the daily creative decisions such as being able to make last-minute changes to the weekly scripts.

Nevertheless, he’s still going to have a certain amount of say in the higher-ups

