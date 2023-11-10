Captain America: Brave New World release date - When is Seth Rollins' movie coming out?

Seth Rollins currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE. However, just before clinching the world title, Rollins was absent from some television shows due to his Hollywood movie commitments. For those unaware, in May 2023, the Visionary was spotted shooting in Atlanta for the upcoming Captain America franchise film titled Captain America: Brave New World.

Initially scheduled for a mid-2024 release, the movie faced delays due to the recent and longest Hollywood actors' strike. With the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the film has now been assigned a new release date as Disney reshuffles its lineup. The new date for the movie's release is set for February 14, 2025.

This film will be the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Originally set for May 2024, it was pushed back to July 2024 due to the now-settled Writers Guild of America strike. However, the SAG-AFTRA strike caused another interruption. Nevertheless, February 14, 2025, now appears to be the final release date for the movie.

It is crucial to note that Seth Rollins is not officially announced as part of the cast for this film. However, he might be part of the villainous group, The Serpent Society, based on his costuming spotted during the shoot.

It will be intriguing to watch how fans respond to Rollins' role in this movie and how Visionary's Hollywood career will progress alongside his wrestling career in the near future.

Seth Rollins' match has already been announced for this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event

The upcoming premium live event of WWE is Survivor Series 2023, scheduled to take place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on November 25, 2023. This year will also feature the WarGames match concept, similar to last year. Additionally, the Stamford-based company has already announced the Men's WarGames Match for this event.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce addressed the chaotic brawl between the babyface stars and The Judgment Day. Frustrated by their brawl every week, Pearce announced a WarGames match between the two teams to settle the scores.

The current team of babyface stars comprised Seth Rollins, along with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. The team of The Judgment Day presently consists of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, who is yet to be officially announced as a member of the faction.

As last year's WarGames match featured five participants, there is a possibility of adding a fifth member to this anticipated clash.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold inside the double structure during the event, especially considering that both Damian Priest and Seth Rollins will be in the same match, as Priest still holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.

