Cardi B going to be at WWE WrestleMania 39? Twitter sparks rumors after RAW address

WWE WrestleMania 39 is fast approaching and it has been speculated that a number of celebrities might show up, and Cardi B is just one of the names thrown in the mix. However, it looks like the artist's appearance will only remain as speculation for now.

Despite being a big fan of WWE, the rapper seems to have no intentions of wrestling inside the ring. In addition, no rumors have also indicated an appearance at WrestleMania 39.

Rumors about Cardi B's possible WWE WrestleMania 39 appearance sparked after her comments on the recent RAW episode. During the show, Lita and Trish Stratus returned and the moment definitely caught the attention of the 30-year-old. You can check out the now-deleted tweet here.

"Lita & Trish ? What’s going on ???!!!!" Cardi B tweeted.

The award-winning artist has expressed her admiration for WWE throughout the years. In the past, she even referenced Jimmy Snuka in her song Hot Sh**t. Due to this, the wrestling legend's daughter and current superstar Tamina Snuka offered to train Cardi.

Cardi B might already have a backup if she decides to appear on WWE WrestleMania 39

The rapper has had a lot of interactions with superstars on social media, although not all of them have always been positive. Cardi's name was mentioned on a 2021 episode of RAW in a segment between Torrie Wilson and Angel.

However, the seemingly harmless reaction of the rapper caused some back-and-forth Twitter interactions with WWE star Lacey Evans. Although it seems like the rapper has already made enemies, she also has allies waiting at the Stamford-based promotion.

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair named the 30-year-old rapper as one of the celebrities she would want to share the ring with, whether that may be for a match or for a performance.

“Cardi B, Nicki [Minaj], Meg [Thee Stallion], whoever wants to come out, I am a huge fan of them. They can come and get in the ring; we can tag team. They can come and perform, bring me out, let me come out to their music, my entrance music. Let’s collab. Let’s make something happen!”

. @iambardiigang that would just be legendary Cardi B in WWE that would just be legendary Cardi B in WWE 😭 https://t.co/ZVSfKPRvfA

It's not new for the company to bring in celebrities for their product every once in a while. Despite no rumors or confirmation about Cardi B's WWE WrestleMania 39 status, a future appearance should not be discarded.

