Chad Gable will be fine; him not facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40 may be for the better

Chad Gable's ambition of facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40 ended on this week's RAW. After a thrilling Gauntlet Match on the red show, Sami Zayn earned the right to challenge the Intercontinental Champion. But, the decision has not gone down well with many WWE fans since they believe Gable was the rightful winner.

When examined, it's understandable why so many people feel this way. However, there is a possibility that not facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40 might be the best creative direction for the Alpha Academy leader.

Gunther was reportedly set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40 and could have retained the title. However, with that not happening, the Imperium leader will square off against Zayn and the probability of the Austrian retaining at 'Mania remains high.

Chad Gable could use this time to prepare for a massive feud with The Austrian Anomaly and potentially win the title later this year. This potential clash between the 38-year-old and the Intercontinental Champion might take place at SummerSlam 2024. Moreover, beating an even more dominant Gunther would only look good on Gable's record.

Ex-WWE star says he wants to face Chad Gable

Although it can be argued that WWE hasn't used Chad Gable to his best, the Alpha Academy leader has earned the respect of his peers over the years. Impressive performances inside the ring have led many superstars to express interest in working with Gable.

One such star is ex-WWE wrestler Sin Cara. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he spoke about the Stamford-based promotion and mentioned he would like to face Gable inside the squared circle.

"Well, I think that a lot of things have changed so much in the past few years I have been out of the company, and I think there is a lot of talent still there. There is a lot of guys that need an opportunity. I think it has been the same people for so many years. I think they gotta push the new generation. The guys that are down here, they gotta be able to work and become more of a part of the company, so that way they can wrestle the top guys and give them time to get better."

Cara added that he never had the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with the former RAW Tag Team Champion in WWE.

"But I think I always had great matches with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. I never got the chance to work with Chad Gable. And I think he would have been great with me if I ever get a chance to work with him." [23:25 onwards]

While a match between Sin Cara and Chad Gable might not be possible for now, it will be interesting to see the latter's future in the Stamford-based promotion. Fans will be keen to watch him win his first singles title in WWE at some point.