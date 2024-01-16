Chaotic tag team to defeat The Judgment Day to win first championship? Analyzing the likelihood

The Judgment Day has a long list of teams waiting to beat them for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Could Finn Balor and Damian Priest drop their titles to a tandem that cannot overcome their differences?

The team in question is Awesome Truth. R-Truth and The Miz reunited on RAW: Day 1. They grabbed a win over JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. However, the pair failed to beat Priest and Balor in tag team action on the latest episode of the red show.

Since Truth was the one who took the pin, he might reform Awesome Truth full-time with The Miz and challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship somewhere down the line.

It is worth mentioning that DIY seems to be the closest to challenging Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the tag team titles. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa picked up a win over JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio on RAW this week.

Ciampa defeated Balor in singles competition last week on RAW. DIY could challenge Balor and Priest for the gold at a future WWE Premium Live Event like Elimination Chamber. Hence, Awesome Truth might not be the team to dethrone The Judgment Day duo.

What happened after Awesome Truth collided with The Judgment Day on RAW?

Awesome Truth took on The Judgment Day in a non-title match on RAW this week. Priest had told R-Truth not to tag before the bout. The former 24/7 Champion started giving Balor his "cut" from the bootleg Judgment Day merchandise as soon as the bell rang.

The match's closing moment saw R-Truth hesitate to take out Damian Priest. Finn Balor used the momentary confusion to distract Truth, allowing The Archer of Infamy to him with a South of Heaven followed by a pin from The Prince.

It remains to be seen how Truth will react to the outcome next week on RAW. Will he go up against the heel faction again? Only time will tell.

