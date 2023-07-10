Charlotte Flair to enter non-title feud against 27-year-old star who is yet to appear in WWE? Exploring the chances

Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster today. The Queen has accomplished nearly everything there is inside the squared circle. With that said, Charlotte hasn’t feuded against a top independent star who recently entered free agency.

The star in question is Jordynne Grace. The 27-year-old finished up with IMPACT Wrestling in May 2023. The former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion could feud with Charlotte Flair should she end up signing with WWE.

Grace announced her decision to step away from pro wrestling to focus on outside projects after her contract expired in May. She told Fightful Select she would be “back somewhere at some point.”

Grace unsuccessfully challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship at IMPACT Under Siege on May 26, 2023. Her last appearance for the promotion transpired on the June 1 episode of IMPACT.

It remains to be seen if the former powerlifter will appear somewhere else or sign a new contract with IMPACT. Jordynne Grace is a great performer and will undoubtedly be a great addition to whatever wrestling promotion she decides to join in the future.

WWE fans might want to see her go toe-to-toe against Charlotte Flair and other top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. And speaking of Charlotte, the Queen is feuding with a top champion on SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair could be part of a huge title match at SummerSlam 2023

Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to WWE on the June 9, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Queen interrupted Asuka’s special moment and demanded a match for the WWE Women’s Championship against the Empress of Tomorrow.

The two women met for the title on the June 30 episode of the blue brand. Charlotte failed to win the championship due to interference from Bianca Belair. The three women once again got physical last week on SmackDown.

It appears WWE is setting up a triple-threat match between Charlotte, Bianca, and Asuka for the title at SummerSlam 2023. We’ll have to wait to see if this is what Triple H has in mind for the biggest part of the summer.

