Charlotte Flair to team with 42-year-old star ahead of potential retirement to win the Women's Tag Team Titles? Exploring the possibility

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the wrestling business. She is a former 14-time World Champion. She has also won the Women’s Tag Team Titles with The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka. However, the question now arises whether it is possible that the on-and-off rivals and former tag partners could win the Tag Team Titles once again in the Stamford-based promotion.

Charlotte Flair might team up with the 42-year-old superstar and go after the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, especially amid rumors that Asuka is considering potential retirement from the squared circle.

The pair teased an alliance during their house show match in September. After Flair defeated Asuka, she hugged The Empress of Tomorrow. They also teamed up against Damage CTRL, consisting of Bayley and IYO SKY, on the October 6 episode of SmackDown.

Screenshot of Charlotte and Asuka hugging after their match.

When did Charlotte Flair and Asuka capture the Women’s Tag Team Championships?

Asuka and Charlotte Flair have been fierce rivals. They have been tag team partners in the past. The pair won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at the 2020 Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Premium Live Event.

Speaking of Nia Jax, The Irresistible Force was involved in a huge brawl with former tag team partner Shayna Baszler this past Monday on RAW. The two women were supposed to have a match against each other, but they got involved in a fight backstage.

They brought the fight to the ring. The angle saw the return of Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley. Both women were left injured by Jax on the September 11 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Nia Jax will take on Raquel Rodriguez next Monday on WWE RAW.

Do you think Charlotte Flair and Asuka could potentially team up in the upcoming future? Sound off in the comments section below!

