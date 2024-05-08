Chelsea Green must ditch Piper Niven and form a tag team with WWE legend's daughter

Chelsea Green has paired with several stars for the past few months in WWE and is currently with Piper Niven. However, the 33-year-old may have found another star that she can stick with in the future.

Chelsea Green recently paid NXT a visit to challenge for the brand's Women's Championship, but she unfortunately fell short against Roxanne Perez. Another main roster star who visited the Tuesday show was Michin, who defeated Arianna Grace, daughter of Santino Marella, in their singles match.

After the show, it was revealed that Green and Grace comforted each other backstage following their loss. Interestingly, this moment intrigued fans about a possible partnership.

Chelsea Green and Arianna Grace already have good chemistry

Chelsea and Arianna may not have shared the ring or even the screen on WWE television yet, but their brief backstage interaction already proves that they click with each other and have good chemistry during their promos and segments.

Their characters complement each other well, and it's a pairing that is not seen on any WWE roster at the moment. The duo has an uncanny similarity to The IIconics, the pairing of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, another beloved tag team duo in the Stamford-based promotion.

Chelsea Green would be a good teacher for the up-and-coming star

While Green has years of experience under her name, both in and outside WWE, the same can't be said for Grace. It's unsurprising if the latter was exposed to the wrestling world at a young age since her father is a former superstar, but she could benefit from another veteran looking out for her.

Chelsea could guide Arianna Grace on-screen by mentoring her before matches, being with her ringside, and even comforting her like they recently did. In this way, they could operate as a tag team, with Green mentoring Grace for a future singles role.

Exposure to multiple WWE brands

Although Chelsea Green appeared on the Tuesday show in the past few weeks, she is currently a member of Friday Night SmackDown following this year's WWE Draft. With this in mind, it's possible that she could bring Arianna with her if they continue their pairing.

Grace still has a lot of things to accomplish in NXT, but early exposure to the main-stream audience could help her grasp things quickly and transform into a full-time main-roster singles star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback