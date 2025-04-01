Chelsea Green's biggest threat to come from her best friend? Analyzing the possibility

Chelsea Green has no clear path for WrestleMania 41. She still doesn't know whether she will defend her Women's United States Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals or who her opponent will be.

Her next storyline could involve a very familiar face, as her tag team partner Piper Niven might turn face and betray her. At the moment, Piper does the dirty work for Chelsea and has helped her retain her title over Michin.

Still, she may have grown tired of helping Chelsea and not getting title opportunities, and she could turn against her this Friday on SmackDown, opening the way for a title match at WrestleMania 41.

In that scenario, Chelsea Green will still have Alba Fyre by her side, as she will be looking to deal with her former tag team partner. Meanwhile, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could introduce a new angle by having Chelsea Green defend her title in a Fatal Four-Way match against Piper Niven, Michin, and Zelina Vega, who has recently emerged as a challenger.

Chelsea Green explains why she wants to defend the Women's United States Championship at WrestleMania

The inaugural champion opened up about the women's evolution in wrestling during an episode of the Pro Wrestling Experience Podcast and explained why she wanted to put the Women's United States Championship on the line at WrestleMania 41.

"We're at a really, really interesting time. We are seeing the WNBA take off. We are seeing... all the national [soccer] teams thriving. We are watching women main event WrestleMania. We see a new Intercontinental and United States title being revealed. Like, it's just an unbelievable time for women. I hope that I can do everybody justice, do all the females in this world justice, by taking this title to Las Vegas. Showing up on the 19th and 20th of April and just proving the world right. This is what we deserved, and this is why. I'm really excited for that," Chelsea said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

As WWE Creative continues to update the match card for WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see what the plan is for the Women's US Championship and whether it will be defended for the first time at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

