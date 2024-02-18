"Clearly forgotten where he came from" - Did WWE tease 410-day reunion on SmackDown? Possible signing explored

On WWE SmackDown's latest edition, fans witnessed an interesting segment involving The O.C. During a segment backstage, Luke Gallows and Michin questioned Styles about him not calling or texting anyone from the faction, which led to Karl Anderson noting Styles had forgotten where he came from.

This statement from Anderson led to The Phenomenal One slapping him. While the segment wasn't too long, it might mean a lot more than what many think. This segment between the members of The O.C. might be a hint of the Stamford-based promotion signing an influential superstar.

The influential superstar WWE could be hinting at is Tama Tonga. For quite sometime now, there have been several clues that hint at Tonga signing with the Stamford-based promotion. First, the 41-year-old's tenure with New Japan Pro-Wrestling recently came to an end, which currently makes him a free agent.

Second, on WWE NXT, few vignettes have aired which suggest a new superstar could be making their debut soon. Tama Tonga could very well be the superstar who is related to these vignettes. The reason behind this can also be attributed to The O.C.'s appearance on the recent NXT taping.

Back in Japan, Toma Tonga shared quite a storied relationship with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. AJ Styles also rolled with them for quite a while. The last time Tonga shared the ring with a member of The O.C was in 2023 when he beat Karl Anderson.

Hence, Anderson and Styles' segment on the blue brand, mixed with other clues littered in plain sight could mean that Tonga can soon make his WWE debut.

Former WWE manager is unimpressed with AJ Styles' storyline on SmackDown

The recent physical altercation between AJ Styles and Karl Anderson on WWE SmackDown led to several reactions on social media. While some thoroughly enjoyed the segment, thinking it would lead to something big in the future, many found it overwhelming. One man who belongs to the latter category is Dutch Mantell.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he couldn't find the chemistry in the segment. Mantell mentioned that it did not make sense for the faction to disagree since everyone knows they are connected. The former WWE manager said:

"I just don't see it. I don't feel the chemistry yet. You feel the chemistry between Roman and The Rock. You feel that. But here you got two guys in a tag team that I haven't seen on TV in months... We know that they are connected, but for them, all of a sudden to have a disagreement? Ehh. Didn't do anything for me," Dutch Mantell said. [57:51 - 58:29]

If the segment between AJ Styles and Karl Anderson leads to something massive on SmackDown, it will indeed be good for WWE. However, if the promotion fails to deliver, it's bound to impact all members of The O.C.