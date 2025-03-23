CM Punk to bring back ex-WWE manager after 89 months to form new alliance at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar CM Punk traded blows with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on this week’s episode of SmackDown. While The Second City Saint has two of the company’s biggest stars as his sworn enemies now, he could bring back Jim Cornette to help him at WrestleMania 41.

The former WWE manager is a big supporter and admirer of CM Punk. Cornette, who retired in November 2017, had spoken about being Punk’s manager at WrestleMania 41 on his Drive Thru podcast in November 2024.

He specifically talked about a potential scenario where he could help The Straight Edge Superstar against Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

“That is never going to be a thing that ever takes place, but yeah. If they want to give me a WrestleMania payoff to manage Punk at Churchill Downs in Louisville, I’ll do it. (...) As long as I can drive [if it's in a different location], and hey, if for a big enough payday, I'll leave a couple hours or a couple days beforehand, so I've got a pretty good range there... Nevertheless, no, I'll go. So now the deal is almost done; we just got to get the paperwork from the office," said Cornette. [0:50-2:07]

Thus, CM Punk could take the help of Cornette at the Show of Shows to counter both Reigns and Rollins if the trio face each other in Las Vegas. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

CM Punk to cause a split between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman?

CM Punk and Paul Heyman are longtime friends. Two weeks ago on RAW, The Wiseman was checking on The Second City Saint after his highly physical Steel Cage match with Seth Rollins. However, this didn't go down well with Heyman’s Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, who attacked a weakened Punk.

While this sowed some seeds of mistrust between The Bloodline leader and his Wiseman, The Straight Edge Superstar added more fuel to the fire on SmackDown this week. Moments before the in-ring segment between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk turned into a brawl, the former three-time World Heavyweight Champion thanked Heyman for bringing the OTC to him on a “silver platter.”

This caused The Head of the Table to eye the Hall of Famer with suspicion. So far, The Wiseman hasn’t even revealed what kind of favor he owes CM Punk for helping Roman Reigns in the WarGames match at the Survivor Series. Thus, there is a chance that Punk’s mind games could cause the OTC and Heyman to split. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Punk, Reigns, and Rollins.

