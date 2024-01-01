CM Punk broke a record that stood for over 4,000 days against Dominik Mysterio: All you need to know

The recently concluded WWE Holiday Tour saw CM Punk wrestle in his first match for the promotion in nine years, with the latest show ending a record that stood for over 4,000 days.

WWE headed to Los Angeles, California, for the final show that concluded the week-long Holiday Tour. CM Punk competed at the live event, where he took on Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.

The two superstars locked horns in an entertaining bout that ended with CM Punk picking up a victory over the Judgment Day star. This was the first time the 'Best in the World' won a WWE match in California in over 4,000 days.

His last win in California was in a Triple Threat match also featuring John Cena and The Big Show at SummerSlam 2012 during his first run with WWE. Additionally, Punk's last singles win in California was in February 2012, when he beat Dolph Ziggler at a house show.

It should be noted, however, that Punk has won a match in California outside of WWE in the intervening years. The Second City Saint, alongside FTR, defeated Max Caster and The Gunns on the June 1, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. Incidentally, this match took place in the same arena he defeated Dominik Mysterio in: the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Punk cut a promo following his match in which he thanked fans for attending the shows during the holiday season. He then addressed his plans for the Royal Rumble and clarified that he had his eyes set on winning the 30-man battle.

The former world champion assured the WWE Universe that he intends to win the Royal Rumble and punch his ticket to WrestleMania. He ended his promo by saying he didn't want to 'finish his story.' Instead, he intends to start a new one at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

CM Punk met with a legend backstage during the WWE Live Event in Los Angeles

WWE recently shared a video on Instagram where CM Punk was spotted backstage meeting with the legendary Rikishi. The WWE Hall of Famer fondly greeted the Best in the World and welcomed him home in a heartwarming video. Rikishi was quoted as saying:

"How are you, my man? God bless you son, it's good to see you man. Welcome home!"

As of this writing, CM Punk has not shown vocal interest in going after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Instead, he is focused on winning the Royal Rumble to earn a title opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

The two have been hostile towards each other ever since Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, and fans have already dubbed it a "generational feud" in the making.

