CM Punk confrontation, Feud with top champion - 5 things Randy Orton can do on WWE RAW tonight

Randy Orton is poised to make his first appearance on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW after his earth-shattering comeback at Survivor Series 2023.

For those unaware, the company has recently revealed that both CM Punk and Orton will be featured on the red brand following their sensational comebacks.

That said, let's discuss things Randy Orton could do upon his arrival back on Monday Night RAW.

#5 Randy Orton might be involved in a segment with CM Punk

Expand Tweet

On the upcoming edition of the red show, The Viper could be involved in a segment with CM Punk. Both superstars made their historic returns at Survivor Series, and a noteworthy moment occurred when Punk greeted Randy Orton by waving his hand and recreating his former rival's signature pose.

This sets the stage for a potential segment involving the two on RAW. If this scenario unfolds, it will undoubtedly be one of the most surreal and unforgettable moments on the Monday night program in recent years.

The prospect of seeing Orton and Punk share the screen again, especially after Punk's run in the All Elite Wrestling, is something that few fans could have imagined.

#4 The Judgment Day could confront Randy Orton

Expand Tweet

Another plausible scenario that might unfold when Orton appears on RAW could involve The Judgment Day confronting Randy Orton on the show. This possibility stems from Orton being a significant factor behind the group's loss in the WarGames match.

Furthermore, Orton's arrival was a key reason why Rhea Ripley couldn't assist Damian Priest in the latter's Money in the Bank cash-in attempt. Hence, a segment between The Judgment Day and Randy Orton appears to be a realistic possibility for the upcoming show.

#3 Gunther might interrupt The Viper on RAW

Gunther emerged victorious at Survivor Series 2023, retaining his Intercontinental Championship in a high-profile match against The Miz. Following his triumph, The Ring General could confront The Viper on the red show.

The Imperium leader might question why everyone was celebrating Orton's return when he was the one dominating the roster as the IC Champion. If this scenario unfolds, a feud between Gunther and Orton could materialize, possibly leading to a showdown at Royal Rumble 2024.

#2 Randy Orton could call out Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

Despite being the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton was inches away from executing an RKO on Jey Uso in the middle of the match. This action was rooted in the previous history between Orton and the Bloodline, with Jey being involved in the mix.

However, at that crucial moment, Jey managed to save Orton from Judgment Day, redirecting Orton's focus back to the ongoing match.

The potential scenario that might unfold on RAW could see Orton calling out Jey Uso to finally settle the score between these two.

#1 A heel Drew McIntyre might confront The Apex Predator

Expand Tweet

Orton and McIntyre share a significant history, and during the WarGames match, the two superstars had an intense confrontation. However, as McIntyre failed to secure victory in the bout, there's a possibility that he might confront The Viper on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

During this confrontation, McIntyre might recall the history between them. He might also use this opportunity to challenge Orton to a one-on-one match, seeking revenge for his WarGames loss.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here