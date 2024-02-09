CM Punk to feud with 15-time WWE champion when he returns? Analyzing potential future

CM Punk has made amends after returning to WWE in 2023, but that doesn't mean he has no enemies or has forgotten about the past. Despite being injured, The Second City Saint hasn't distanced himself from trouble and might already have a target in mind.

At Royal Rumble 2024, Punk injured his tricep while competing at the Men's Rumble match, though he lasted until the final two before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes. He had already undergone surgery to repair the damage, and fans saw him again while hosting the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas. Interestingly, he had some strong words against The Rock.

At the Press Event in Las Vegas, Cody Rhodes picked Roman Reigns to challenge at WrestleMania 40. During their exchange, the challenger mentioned how the champion's grandfather was likely disappointed in him. This enraged Dwayne Johnson, who then slapped Rhodes.

After the commotion died down, Punk took a shot against The Great One. The former said Cody should have punched Dwayne back after the latter slapped Rhodes. He then continued to express that he was on Cody's side and wanted to see him at WrestleMania 40. However, this reaction did not go unnoticed by Johnson.

A tricep injury can usually take up to six months to recover, around the time of SummerSlam. With this in mind, Punk's comments could be enough to fuel Dwayne for a match.

As seen above, The Rock wasn't too happy about what Punk said. With reports indicating that Dwayne could be in action for this year's SummerSlam, one person he could target is Punk. In this way, he could get a chance to redeem himself after the harsh comments, and Punk could get retribution for their 2013 feud.

Which WWE Superstar was CM Punk rumored to feud with en route to WrestleMania 40?

The Rock vs. CM Punk in 2013.

Although The Second City Saint did not win the 2024 Men's Rumble match, fans were looking forward to his journey to WrestleMania 40 due to his apparent rival for the main event.

Even before Punk returned to the company in November last year, one star that is not his biggest fan was Seth Rollins. Both men had already teased a square-off months ago, but all was halted when Punk was injured. Despite this, the World Heavyweight Champion continued to criticize his rival.

Which WWE star has CM Punk also hasn't seen eye-to-eye with?

Aside from Seth Rollins and Dwayne Johnson, another star that Punk has targeted was Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior hasn't even shown remorse despite his rival's absence by making shirts regarding the latter's injury.

It would be interesting to see what will happen to CM Punk once he returns to injury.

