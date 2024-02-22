CM Punk to feud with 20-time champion upon WWE return? Analyzing the possibility

CM Punk returned to WWE after almost ten years at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event in Chicago last November.

The Best in the World walked out of WWE in January 2014 after being unhappy with his creative direction in the company for a long time.

On the night of Punk's shocking return, Randy Orton had also returned to WWE programming in the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames after being out of action due to a back injury since May 2022.

Although fans were excited to see The Viper back, they did not pay much attention to his return once Punk showed up, seemingly overshadowing the fourteen-time WWE Champion's long-awaited return.

Orton recently revealed that his return was supposed to be a surprise, but WWE decided to announce it due to the rumors of Punk's return surfacing online. He also discovered that The Straight Edge Superstar would return to the company on the day of his return.

WWE could use this situation to reignite a feud between Punk and Orton once The Best in the World is cleared to wrestle. The Viper could go after his old rival for stealing his spotlight on a night that was clearly very important to him.

Punk is currently out of action due to a tricep injury and will be away from the ring for six to eight months, so if the company plans to have a feud between CM Punk and Randy Orton, it will possibly take place in the summer or fall of 2024.

The Apex Predator will participate in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday in Perth, Australia. The winner of the bout will get shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk was reportedly set to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match

CM Punk's return to WWE did not please everyone, as World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has expressed his displeasure about Punk's presence in the Stamford-based promotion on multiple occasions.

WWE planted the seeds for a match between them soon after Punk's return, and it was apparent that the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, was going to book a World Heavyweight Championship bout between The Best in the World and The Visionary in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One.

In an interview with TNT Sports, CM Punk confirmed that he was finally going to the main event of this year's Show of Shows, but unfortunately, he got injured in the Men's Royal Rumble Match last month.

"You know, fingers crossed, yeah, I was gonna headline WrestleMania. Obviously, now I'm not. But, you know, it's sports. It's what happens to athletes, you know. Like, mentally, I think it's harder. The physical pain is whatever, but I look at it just like a bump in the road, you know. This is an occupational hazard, it happens, and I'll be back bigger and better."

With Cody Rhodes winning the Men's Royal Rumble match, it is clear that Punk was slated to win this Saturday's Men's Elimination Chamber match before he was sidelined due to his torn tricep.

Expand Tweet

The Best in the World has always wanted to main event WrestleMania, but he will have to wait more for it.

As for now, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, United States Champion Logan Paul, and Bobby Lashley will fight this Saturday to replace CM Punk at WrestleMania 40.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE