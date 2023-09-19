CM Punk to feud with 8-time champion upon WWE return? Exploring potential rivalry

Former WWE Champion CM Punk was recently fired from AEW, leading to widespread debate about his next move in the pro wrestling world. Many have linked The Second City Saint to a potential return to his old stomping grounds. If true, who should Punk feud with upon his comeback?

Most top superstars on Monday Night RAW are currently part of concrete storylines, except for Cody Rhodes. The 8-time champion has been at odds with The Judgment Day, but he is not expected to feature in a lengthy program with the heel group. Many believe Rhodes dropped a potential hint about feuding with CM Punk on this week's episode of the red show.

During a segment on RAW, The American Nightmare called Jey Uso one of the best in the world when he explained why he brought him back to WWE.

This could be a very subtle and important hint about Punk's potential return. The veteran calls himself 'The Best in the World,' and Rhodes could have referenced his former AEW colleague with his recent comments. WWE's rival promotion, AEW, also used a similar tactic to hype The Second City Saint's arrival in 2021, as Darby Allin indirectly called out Punk before Rampage: First Dance.

Former WWE Superstar accuses CM Punk of being passive-aggressive

CM Punk was involved in multiple controversies during his AEW tenure. The veteran's former colleague, Bobby Fish, recently discussed his backstage interaction with Punk following their match in 2021.

In an interview with Keepin' It 100, former NXT Superstar Bobby Fish spoke about Punk's backstage demeanor in AEW. He accused The Second City Saint of being passive-aggressive during their interaction in the locker room.

“I went into his locker room ‘cause that’s where we called the match, so my bag was in there. Before all this, I was being very respectful, so I went back to get my stuff, and he and I talked back there, and to be honest, he was (…). Phil acted like a b****. He was very passive-aggressive, like dude, we’re men, I’m somebody’s father, you can speak openly and honestly to me.”

According to recent reports, CM Punk may be open to a return to WWE. However, his past differences with some top officials could prevent his potential re-signing.