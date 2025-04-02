CM Punk to get betrayed by returning WWE legend in favor of Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk and Roman Reigns are scheduled to compete in a Triple-Threat match at WrestleMania 41. A lot can happen in their upcoming match, including possible interferences. Interestingly, a supposed hero of The Best in the World could cost him one of the biggest matches in his career.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are set to main event WrestleMania 41 in a Triple-Threat match. The bout has a lot of star power and due to their popularity, the upcoming clash got everybody in the wrestling world talking. All three men have the experience and accomplishment to win the match, and interestingly, one name who praised The Tribal Chief is Bret Hart, the idol of CM Punk. Interestingly, this interaction might lead to something more at The Show of Shows.

Many are theorizing that Paul Heyman might betray The Head of the Table at WrestleMania and reform the alliance he had with Punk. However, to swerve fans further, WWE can simply have The Hitman return to betray The Best in the World.

This angle will completely shock fans as Hart hasn't been present on television for a while and is not among the rumored legends to return.

Does WWE Hall of Famer think Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns for CM Punk?

It has been noted that The Wiseman has been closer to Punk ever since they worked together at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, something that fans noticed but Roman may have chosen to ignore for now. While many think Heyman will side with his former client at The Show of Shows, Bully Ray thinks it will be Seth Rollins he will ally with.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, the Hall of Famer noted Paul's history of betraying his clients, but also helped superstars elevate in the business. Due to this, Bully thinks Paul will align with The Visionary.

"And if anybody can get [Seth Rollins] away from [a lack of character to something definitive], I believe it's Paul [Heyman]. Look at what history has taught us of what Paul can do for guys that have all the potential in the world but haven't reached their full potential. See Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, [and] Roman Reigns."

It will be interesting to see what will happen between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk at WrestleMania.

