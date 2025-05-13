CM Punk to get targeted by current WWE champion after SNME? Exploring the possibility 

CM Punk, also known as The Second City Saint, might have more trouble coming his way. WWE is in full swing after WrestleMania 41, and while the dust has settled for most, one superstar still hasn’t moved on. Though Punk is currently locked in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW, another name has made it clear that he hasn’t buried the hatchet. That name? The current Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

“Dirty” Dom has a long-standing grudge with Punk, dating back to a SmackDown segment in 2010 where Punk interrupted and humiliated the entire Mysterio family. Since then, Dominik hasn’t missed a chance to take shots at Punk, both on and off screen. In a recent interview on The Wrestling Classic, the RAW star didn't hold back, mocking Punk’s age.

“I f***ing hate CM Punk... good for you, old man. 60 years old, and it took you 45 years to accomplish your one goal,” he said. (from 18:52 onwards)

Although the two have only clashed twice in the ring during live events in 2023, the growing tension hints that a bigger showdown is coming. With Punk set to team up with Sami Zayn at Saturday Night’s Main Event to face Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, it’s clear he has his hands full. But with Dominik still fuming, a surprise attack or confrontation after SNME isn’t out of the question.

“Dirty” Dom doesn’t forget, and if his latest comments are any sign, his hatred for The Straight Edge Superstar is only getting stronger. CM Punk may soon have to deal with more than just Seth and Bron—Dominik Mysterio could be the next one to target him after SNME. However, these are just speculations.

Paul Heyman gets a new name from CM Punk?

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk addressed Paul Heyman's shocking betrayal at WrestleMania 41. The Second City Saint didn’t hold back, admitting he was more angry at himself for trusting Heyman again. While taking brutal verbal shots at his former manager, Punk hilariously called him a “penguin,” mocking his appearance before threatening to squeeze his neck until his eyeballs popped.

Tension escalated quickly as The Architect and Breakker stormed in, leading to an all-out brawl. Luckily for Punk, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came to his aid, helping him fight off the trio. This feud is heating up fast, and Punk’s new nickname for Heyman just added more fire to it.

