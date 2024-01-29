CM Punk to go to extreme lengths to face Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins watched as CM Punk went over the top rope at the Royal Rumble. The Straight Edge Superstar was tossed out of the ring by Cody Rhodes. It seems The American Nightmare versus The Tribal Chief is still very much the main event of WrestleMania 40.

While Punk may not have won the over-the-top-rope extravaganza, he still has 70 days to earn a shot at a world title. WWE has already confirmed that the Straight Edge Superstar will be at Elimination Chamber.

It is safe to assume that Punk can enter and win the Elimination Chamber to face Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. But what if things don’t go that way? What if the path to WrestleMania's main event is much more violent and extreme for the superstars in question?

Hypothetically, CM Punk would have become increasingly violent after losing the Royal Rumble. He would have attacked anyone in his sight, including World Champion Seth Rollins himself, to create even more drama surrounding their rumored match at WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book the Chicago native on the road to WrestleMania. With Rollins seemingly dropped from televised appearances due to his injury, Punk may have to focus on other potential opponents for the time being.

Did CM Punk suffer an injury at WWE Royal Rumble?

CM Punk entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match at number 27. He survived elimination for over 21 minutes, sending several superstars over the top rope, including Drew McIntyre. It seems Punk may have suffered an injury during his exchange with McIntyre.

Some fans suggested Punk may have injured his elbow when he took a Future Shock DDT from the Scottish Psychopath. The former WWE Champion was seen clutching his elbow after the spot. He did survive for a few more minutes before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if these two men will come face-to-face tomorrow night on RAW.

