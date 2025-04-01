CM Punk to go after huge title immediately after WrestleMania? Exploring the chances

CM Punk was absent from Monday Night RAW for the finale of the European Tour. He is preparing for his Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, which will main event Night One of WrestleMania 41.

At the same time, it appears that The Best in the World has his sights set on becoming World Champion again, and he will shift his attention to Gunther once the Road to WrestleMania concludes.

Punk and Gunther collided for the World Heavyweight Championship in Vienna, Austria, during WWE's European Tour. After The Ring General's victory, The Best in the World sent him a message, stating that he would see him 'down the line.'

This could also be a spoiler that Gunther will defeat Jey Uso at The Grandest Stage of Them All and retain the title, with CM Punk emerging as the next in line to challenge him regardless of whether he defeats Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at 'Mania.

It is also worth noting that the two RAW stars have faced each other for the title multiple times in non-televised live events, so it might be time for them to collide for the championship on live TV.

CM Punk praises Gunther after the title match in Vienna

The Best in the World failed to dethrone The Ring General at a live event in Vienna, Austria. However, once the match was over, he had nothing but praise for Gunther and the impressive job he has done as the World Heavyweight Champion.

"After sharing the ring with The Ring General Gunther in a cage, I know I'm never going to forget Vienna. This man is a champion for a reason. He represents championship caliber, people, hardworking, blue collar, salt of the earth, Vienna pride. Congratulations, champ. I will see you down the line. Now, he's going to sing some funk songs with you people," CM Punk said. [H/T Fightful]

With that in mind, the question is what direction WWE Creative will follow regarding Gunther's title reign at WrestleMania 41 and whether Punk will ultimately receive a title shot after his blockbuster match with Reigns and Rollins.

