CM Punk to be interrupted by top stars on WWE RAW? Chances of the fans' fears coming true

CM Punk will be on WWE RAW tonight to decide his future. The Second City Saint will give his answer to which of the three brands he intends to join on a full-time basis. It is possible Punk could be interrupted by top stars during his promo.

The group in question is none other than The Judgment Day. The faction has developed a habit of interrupting top stars on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Their appearance has become a meme at this point.

Check out the video below for context:

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that CM Punk has appeared on all of WWE’s televised programming ever since he made his epic comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The Voice of the Voiceless cut his first live promo on WWE RAW after the Survivor Series.

He showed up on SmackDown, where he hinted at his first WWE opponent in more than a decade. Punk also namedropped a lot of superstars in his promo. He mentioned Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight, among others.

The former WWE Champion capped off his weekly commitments by kicking off NXT Deadline 2023 with Shawn Michaels. The pair got the crowd ready for action with a hilarious promo that also included them taking a selfie together.

CM Punk to sign with WWE RAW? Looking at the clues

CM Punk will announce his future on WWE RAW this week. Fans are convinced the Straight Edge Superstar will join the red brand.

Punk recently dropped a major hint about his future by posting an old photo of him with close friend Ace Steel and current RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Expand Tweet

Pearce also posted a series of old pictures with him and Punk from their indie days.

Here’s what’s on tap for the December 11, 2023, episode of the red brand:

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch wants to call out Nia Jax

Maxxine Dupri vs. Rhea Ripley

CM Punk promo

Cody Rhodes faces off against Shinsuke Nakamura

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.