CM Punk to make his WWE return similar to 17-time champion? Exploring how secret can be revealed

CM Punk is currently the talk of the internet as we head towards Survivor Series 2023, just a few hours away from witnessing Chicago's premium live event. Fans have multiple theories and speculations regarding Punk's comeback on tonight's show. However, the Best in the World might make his return at Survivor Series somewhat similar to The Rock.

The reason behind their having a similar instance could be the way the company was hiding the return of the People's Champion. For those unaware, The Rock unexpectedly returned to SmackDown on September 15, 2023, where he was involved in a segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory.

However, the return of the Hollywood megastar was something nobody was expecting, especially as there were no rumors or spoilers regarding the same, and WWE kept his return very secret.

Expand Tweet

So, this similar instance might also unfold on tonight's show if CM Punk makes his WWE return in his hometown tonight.

As the return of Punk in the Stamford-based promotion is one of the biggest hot topics ever since he left the company in 2014, it's likely that WWE wants to keep his return very secretive to make it a generational comeback.

It will be interesting to see what will happen on tonight's Survivor Series show and whether the former AEW star will make his sensational return to WWE.

Fans have crazy speculations on CM Punk's tonight possible return

Fans on the internet are sharing their crazy speculations and theories regarding all the possible ways that might lead to the return of Punk at Survivor Series 2023. Amid this, some fans predict that the Straight Edge Star might replace Randy Orton at the very last moment and enter the Men's WarGames match as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes.

This theory arises after a recent tweet from one of the reliable sources, Boozer, where the source questioned whether Randy Orton will appear on tonight's show despite being officially announced as the fifth member.

Expand Tweet

This leads fans to believe that it's possible that CM Punk might be the star who will replace him at the very last moment.

For those unaware, on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes officially announced the Viper as his fifth member for this double-ring structured match. However, it is important to note that Randy Orton hasn't made any physical or virtual appearance yet in the company despite being announced for WarGames.

