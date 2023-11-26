CM Punk's former rival to turn heel after 31 months and attack him on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility 

It actually happened; CM Punk is back in WWE!

Following an epic WarGames main event at Survivor Series, the Chicago native came out to a monstrous response from his hometown crowd. This came around 10 minutes after another major WWE Superstar made his long-awaited return.

Randy Orton had quite the moment as he returned as the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' WarGames team. He played a crucial part in giving them the win over Team Judgment Day. So, it's natural if The Viper felt slighted that his big moment was almost instantly overshadowed.

Those feelings could boil over on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, with Orton turning heel by attacking CM Punk. It is the perfect way to ensure he doesn't get lost in the shuffle if the former AEW star does remain on Monday nights.

Furthermore, Randy Orton is better as a heel anyway. This would be a strong first feud for Punk, potentially culminating at the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber. The two have solid in-ring chemistry. Their match at WrestleMania 27 is one of the most underrated bouts in the event's history.

CM Punk has many dream matches waiting for him in WWE

Should he stay on RAW, CM Punk would have at least five dream opponents waiting for him. He might have to mend fences with some, like Seth Rollins, but the red brand has an exciting variety of talent. The Straight Edge Superstar can still have an epic run in WWE.

Matches against Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor sound tasty, as does a mini-program with Dominik Mysterio. Punk interacted with him on-screen back in 2010 and recently said that he wants to punch Dirty Dom.

However, a feud with Randy Orton is as good a start as any. It looks like CM Punk is here to stay, so the possibilities are endless. The future is exciting!

